Kobe’s Fish Dance Sculpture Under Threat

KOBE, Sep 25 (News On Japan) - Kobe’s iconic fish sculpture, known as the "Fish Dance," faces an uncertain future due to heavy rusting and a costly repair estimate of ¥80 million.

The sculpture, located in Meriken Park, is a popular attraction, but Kobe city officials are considering its removal due to the high expense of necessary repairs. The artwork, designed by world-renowned architect Frank Gehry in 1987, witnessed the city's recovery after the Great Hanshin Earthquake.

Public opinion is divided on the issue. Some residents believe the cost is too high and removal may be inevitable, while others argue for preserving the sculpture, even suggesting crowdfunding as a potential solution. Art and architecture experts emphasize the significance of the Fish Dance as Gehry's only work in Japan, urging for its continued preservation.

