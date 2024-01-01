News On Japan
Travel

Tateyama Alpine Route Awash in Autumn Colors, Set to Peak in October

Toyama, Sep 29 (News On Japan) - Autumn foliage is advancing early in the Tateyama region of the Northern Alps in Toyama Prefecture, with vibrant red and yellow hues starting to appear.

At the Murodo area of Tateyama, located at an altitude of 2,450 meters, high-altitude plants such as "Chinguruma" and "Iwaichou" are beginning to change color, creating a vivid carpet of red and yellow.

A hiker commented, 'The foliage is beautiful. I was wondering how it would look since the lower areas are still green.'

'There were some autumn colors. It was warmer than I expected, and it felt really nice,' said another visitor.

According to the Tateyama Nature Conservation Center, the autumn colors are about a week behind schedule this year. However, with temperatures dropping below 10°C on many days this week, around 60 to 70% of the foliage has changed color so far.

The foliage is expected to become even more vibrant with the larger temperature fluctuations between day and night leading up to early October, reaching its peak viewing period.

The autumn colors will gradually spread down to the foothills of Tateyama in November, offering various spots along the Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route for visitors to enjoy the stunning scenery.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Ishiba Announces New Cabinet Lineup

New Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) President Ishiba is moving forward with personnel appointments, aiming to appoint former Defense Minister Iwaya as the new Foreign Minister.

Two powerful storms approaching Japan

Japanese weather officials say that over the next few days Typhoon Krathon will likely approach the southwestern islands of Okinawa Prefecture. (NHK)

Tateyama Alpine Route Awash in Autumn Colors, Set to Peak in October

Autumn foliage is advancing early in the Tateyama region of the Northern Alps in Toyama Prefecture, with vibrant red and yellow hues starting to appear.

Hakamada Case Ends With Acquittal After 58 Years

The Hakamada case, a decades-long legal struggle, ended with an acquittal for Iwao Hakamada (88), who, along with his sister Hideko, fought for 58 years. Hakamada was suspected of the 1966 murder of a miso company executive’s family.

Japan launches information-gathering satellite on H2A rocket

A Japanese government information-gathering satellite has successfully been put into a planned orbit around Earth. (NHK)

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Pac-Man Features in Tokyo's Latest Projection Mapping

Projection mapping of the iconic arcade game 'Pac-Man' has begun at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building.

Pair of giant pandas at Tokyo zoo depart for China

A pair of giant pandas at Tokyo's Ueno Zoological Gardens have departed for China to spend the rest of their life in their motherland. (NHK)

Best Capsule Hotels in Tokyo, Japan (Budget to Luxury)

From futuristic to themed, these are the best capsule hotels I could find.. & it doesn't get too much smaller or compact than this... (seerasan)

Nintendo Opens 'Nintendo Museum' Featuring Classic Games

Nintendo unveiled its 'Nintendo Museum,' which will open in Uji City, Kyoto Prefecture, on the 2nd of October, to members of the media. The museum, created by renovating a factory that previously produced Nintendo’s original playing cards (Hanafuda), showcases various historical game consoles and software, starting with the Family Computer.

Kobe’s Fish Dance Sculpture Under Threat

Kobe’s iconic fish sculpture, known as the "Fish Dance," faces an uncertain future due to heavy rusting and a costly repair estimate of ¥80 million.

Kyoto Zoo Gorilla Passes Mysterious Behavior On To Son

A male gorilla at Kyoto City Zoo was photographed wearing plant vines draped over its head.

$23000 Japan Airlines First Class Experience | New York - Tokyo

Today we fly First Class on Japan Airlines from New York to Tokyo! (Solo Solo Travel)

First Snow of Season Observed at Mount Rishiri

Signs of winter are already arriving. Mount Rishiri in Hokkaido recorded the first snowfall of the season on Sunday, making it the first observed in Japan this year.