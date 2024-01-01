Tateyama Alpine Route Awash in Autumn Colors, Set to Peak in October

Toyama, Sep 29 (News On Japan) - Autumn foliage is advancing early in the Tateyama region of the Northern Alps in Toyama Prefecture, with vibrant red and yellow hues starting to appear.

At the Murodo area of Tateyama, located at an altitude of 2,450 meters, high-altitude plants such as "Chinguruma" and "Iwaichou" are beginning to change color, creating a vivid carpet of red and yellow.

A hiker commented, 'The foliage is beautiful. I was wondering how it would look since the lower areas are still green.'

'There were some autumn colors. It was warmer than I expected, and it felt really nice,' said another visitor.

According to the Tateyama Nature Conservation Center, the autumn colors are about a week behind schedule this year. However, with temperatures dropping below 10°C on many days this week, around 60 to 70% of the foliage has changed color so far.

The foliage is expected to become even more vibrant with the larger temperature fluctuations between day and night leading up to early October, reaching its peak viewing period.

The autumn colors will gradually spread down to the foothills of Tateyama in November, offering various spots along the Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route for visitors to enjoy the stunning scenery.

Source: ANN