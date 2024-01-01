Tourist Train ‘Hana Akari’ to Begin Service in October

Sep 30 (News On Japan) - JR West's new tourist train, 'Hana Akari,' is set to begin service in October. Before its official launch, a special trial run was held for the media on September 28.

'Hana Akari' boasts a sleek, reddish-black exterior, embodying a sense of sophistication. The train route spans from Tsuruga Station in Fukui Prefecture, passing through Amanohashidate in Kyoto, and concluding at Kinosaki Onsen in Hyogo Prefecture.

The train's design focuses on spacious and luxurious interiors. Embracing the concept of "shedding light on regional treasures," the interior showcases traditional crafts from along the route, aiming to highlight the charm and appeal of these regions to passengers.

This trial run marks the first public display of the train in action. As it sped through the scenic countryside, its gleaming new body shimmered against the backdrop of beautiful rural landscapes.

The 'Hana Akari' will officially start its service on October 5.

Source: MBS