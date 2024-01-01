Villains Steal the Spotlight in Tokyo Disneyland's All-New Halloween Parade

TOKYO, Oct 01 (News On Japan) - In preparation for Halloween on October 31, Tokyo Disneyland has unveiled its newly revamped parade for the first time in six years.

The Halloween parade, which has been refreshed since 2018, now stars the iconic villains from popular Disney films. The main attractions include characters such as Cruella and Captain Hook, who bring the Halloween festivities to life with stunning fire and smoke effects.

The park's decorations have also been transformed, offering visitors an immersive experience as if they were invited to a party hosted by the villains themselves.

This year, Tokyo Disneyland extended its summer event period by approximately two weeks, allowing the Halloween festivities to start on October 1 and, for the first time, continue until November 7, even after Halloween has passed.

Source: ANN