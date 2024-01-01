Yukan Fuji Ends 56-Year History

TOKYO, Oct 02 (News On Japan) - Yukan Fuji will end more than half a century of serving as a prominent voice in Japan's evening news landscape, with declining print sales ultimately leading to the decision to cease publication.

First published in 1969, 'Yukan Fuji' has been sold at train station kiosks and convenience stores. However, recent years have brought headwinds, including the spread of digital devices and rising costs for raw materials and transportation. As a result, it has been decided to cease publication at the end of January next year.

The Sankei Shimbun Company stated, "We have continued efforts to maintain publication, but the evening paper has completed its role."

Yukan Fuji is a Japanese evening tabloid newspaper, first published in 1969 by the Sankei Shimbun Company. Known for its distinctive orange cover and the catchphrase "The Nasty Orange One," Yukan Fuji quickly became a staple of evening news for commuters, with sales at train station kiosks and convenience stores. The paper covered a wide range of topics, including politics, economics, entertainment, sports, and social issues, often adopting a more sensational and accessible tone compared to mainstream dailies.

Over its 56-year history, Yukan Fuji became known for its straightforward, often provocative approach to news and commentary, catering to readers looking for both serious reporting and lighter, pop culture-related content. The tabloid-style paper distinguished itself by focusing on evening editions, offering readers a recap of the day's major events and unique stories as they wrapped up their day.

In recent years, however, Yukan Fuji faced significant challenges due to the rapid spread of digital media, changing reading habits, and the rising costs of production and distribution.

Source: ANN