Sisters Regain Japanese Citizenship, Long to Visit Hometown

MANILA, Oct 02 (News On Japan) - Two sisters in the Philippines who were separated from their Japanese father during World War II and recently had their Japanese citizenship restored expressed their joy, telling TV Asahi, ‘We want to visit our father’s hometown, Okinawa.’

Esperanza Morine (86) and Lydia Morine (84), who live on Linapacan Island in the Philippines, were granted a new family registry last month through a process known as "shūseki" by the Naha Family Court, officially restoring their Japanese citizenship.

Their father, Kabutamori Morine, was originally from Okinawa Prefecture and had moved to the Philippines before the war. He died in 1945 during the conflict.

Under the pre-war Nationality Law, children could acquire Japanese citizenship if their father was Japanese. However, many of the so-called second-generation Japanese left in the Philippines remained stateless due to their fathers' deaths or forced deportations, leaving them unable to complete the necessary procedures.

On the 1st of this month, it was officially reported that the Morine sisters had recovered their Japanese citizenship.

Esperanza Morine and Lydia Morine ‘(Q: How do you feel about recovering your Japanese citizenship?) We are happy. If my legs are in good condition, I want to visit Okinawa, my father’s hometown.’

They hope to obtain passports and visit their father's homeland, Okinawa Prefecture, to pay their respects at his grave.

TV Asahi has been documenting the sisters' situation, along with other second-generation Japanese left in the Philippines who have longed to restore their citizenship, for the past two years through local interviews and documentary programs.

This time, the sisters' relationship with their father was proven through various evidence and testimonies.

Meanwhile, even 79 years after the war, more than 400 people with Japanese roots remain stateless in the Philippines.

Source: ANN

Unexploded Bomb Detonates at Miyazaki Airport

A large sinkhole was found on the taxiway of Miyazaki Airport on Wednesday, caused by the explosion of a 500-pound U.S.-made bomb.

Yukan Fuji Ends 56-Year History

Yukan Fuji will end more than half a century of serving as a prominent voice in Japan's evening news landscape, with declining print sales ultimately leading to the decision to cease publication.

Naniwa Yodogawa Fireworks 2024 Compilation, Captured by Helicopter

The Naniwa Yodogawa Fireworks Festival, a staple of Osaka's summer tradition, was captured in its full glory. Featuring footage shot by ytv cameramen, who poured their collective efforts into capturing the event, the video includes stunning scenes filmed from a helicopter.

Two powerful storms approaching Japan

Japanese weather officials say that over the next few days Typhoon Krathon will likely approach the southwestern islands of Okinawa Prefecture. (NHK)

Tateyama Alpine Route Awash in Autumn Colors, Set to Peak in October

Autumn foliage is advancing early in the Tateyama region of the Northern Alps in Toyama Prefecture, with vibrant red and yellow hues starting to appear.

Hammer-Wielding Man Still at Large

A violent home invasion occurred in a quiet neighborhood near Tokyo's Nishi-Kokubunji Station early Monday morning. A female resident, awakened by noises at her front door, encountered two men, who struck her with a hammer and bound her with adhesive tape.

Renowned Satirical Illustrator Shōji Yamatō Passes Away at 87

Illustrator and satirical artist Shōji Yamatō passed away on Monday morning due to natural causes. He was 87 years old. In his renowned column for the Weekly Asahi, which started in 1976, he became famous for his distinctive caricatures of politicians and public figures, gaining popularity through his sharp social satire.

'Sugar Baby Riri' Gets Reduced Sentence

In the trial of Mai Watanabe, also known as 'Sugar Baby Riri' or 'Itadakijoshi Riri-chan,' the Nagoya High Court has handed the defendant a sentence of 8 years and 6 months in prison, six months less than the initial trial's verdict, along with a fine.

18-Year-Old Drunk Driver Causes Fatal Crash

A tragic accident occurred in Saitama Prefecture when an 18-year-old, allegedly driving under the influence, collided with a passenger car at high speed.

Runaway Akita Dog Captured After 40-Minute Chase

A large dog was caught on camera running down a road in Yoshioka, Gunma Prefecture, with police officers wielding nets in hot pusuit.

Death of Teen Girl in Osaka Hotel Sparks Manhunt

A 17-year-old girl was found dead in a hotel in Osaka on Saturday at around 11 p.m., when a hotel employee reported, 'A woman is wrapped in bedding and not breathing.'

Australia nabs four Japanese for smuggling cigarettes

Four Japanese men have been caught at an Australian airport on suspicion of trying to smuggle a large amount of cigarettes into the country. (NHK)