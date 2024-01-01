News On Japan
Unexploded Bomb Detonates at Miyazaki Airport

Miyazaki, Oct 02 (News On Japan) - A large sinkhole was found on the taxiway of Miyazaki Airport on Wednesday, caused by the explosion of a 500-pound U.S.-made bomb.

Footage from a helicopter earlier shows a large hole on the airport's taxiway, the site of the explosion. Vehicles continue to gather around the area, indicating ongoing work. As of 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Miyazaki Airport remains closed.

The explosion occurred on the taxiway at around 8:00 a.m., shortly after a flight took off from the airport at 7:58 a.m. Black smoke rose high, and fragments were scattered over several meters. The fire department received a report of the explosion at 8:00 a.m., stating that debris was scattered across the surrounding taxiway and runway.

The hole created by the sudden explosion is approximately 7 meters in diameter and 1 meter deep, causing confusion at the airport. Miyazaki's only gateway to the sky has been closed indefinitely, with flights being canceled.

Passengers have expressed frustration over the situation. "I was planning to go to Kojima, but there seems to be no sign of reopening. It's troublesome," one passenger said.

Why did this bomb suddenly explode? According to the Japan Self-Defense Forces, the bomb has been identified as a 500-pound U.S.-made bomb. Residents in the vicinity recall that the area was once a Japanese Navy airfield during World War II.

Miyazaki Airport originated in 1943 as an airbase for the former Japanese Navy and was repurposed as an airport in 1954. In the past, there have been cases where unexploded bombs were found, leading to evacuation advisories.

Experts are exploring why the bomb was not detected during previous construction work at the airport. One specialist said that unexploded bombs usually detonate due to one of three reasons: shock, heat, or electricity (e.g., lightning). In this case, it is suspected that heat might have been the cause.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported from the explosion.

Source: ANN

