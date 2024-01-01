Japan Ranks First for Chinese Travelers During National Holiday

TOKYO, Oct 02 (News On Japan) - China’s National Day holiday, known as "Golden Week," began on the 1st of this month, drawing many Chinese tourists to Japan, which ranked as the most popular overseas travel destination this year.

Chinese tourists who arrived in Tokyo's Akihabara were already enjoying shopping at electronics stores. Recently, anime and video games have also gained popularity among Chinese visitors.

According to a major Chinese travel agency, Japan was the most sought-after overseas destination during the long holiday from the 1st to the 7th of this month, followed by Thailand and South Korea.

However, the Chinese Embassy in Japan has urged its citizens to be more vigilant while traveling in Japan. This warning comes in response to the recent murder of a Japanese boy in Shenzhen, China.

