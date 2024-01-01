News On Japan
Gifu Prefecture Abandons Appeal Over Personal Information Leak Lawsuit

NAGOYA, Oct 03 (News On Japan) - Gifu Prefecture has decided not to appeal a ruling by the Nagoya High Court, which deemed the police’s collection and provision of residents’ personal information to a business operator as illegal.

This case involved a dispute over the construction of a wind power generation facility in Ogaki City.

Four residents of Ogaki City had filed a lawsuit, claiming that the police had unlawfully provided their personal information to a business operator in opposition to the wind power generation project. They sought damages and the deletion of the personal information.

On September 13, the Nagoya High Court recognized the residents' claims, ordering the deletion of the personal information. However, on October 2, Gifu Prefecture announced it would not proceed with an appeal.

Explaining the decision, Gifu Prefecture stated, "We have determined it would be difficult to sufficiently prove our case in the appeal trial." The prefecture also confirmed that the deletion of the personal information was "appropriately conducted yesterday."

The plaintiffs have no intention of appealing, and the ruling is expected to be finalized.

Source: 東海テレビ NEWS ONE

