Tokyo Tower Launches First Premium Tour

TOKYO, Oct 04 (News On Japan) - Tokyo Tower has launched its first-ever premium tour following the renovation of its observation deck. Starting from october 5th, the 'TOKYO DIAMOND TOUR' will limit entry to just 70 guests per day, offering an exclusive experience inside Tokyo Tower.

Guests will be escorted by professional guides as they explore various aspects of the tower.

The course leading to the newly refurbished observation deck features areas that showcase traditional Japanese aesthetics, along with immersive spaces utilizing video displays for added ambiance.

Additionally, the tour includes access to a private lounge, where guests can enjoy an all-you-can-eat selection of Tokyo Tower-themed cookies and other treats. Visitors are encouraged to relax both before and after the tour.

Participation in the tour costs 7,000 yen, which includes admission to the observation deck and souvenir gifts.

The tour is also available in English, making it a popular attraction for foreign tourists looking to experience Tokyo Tower in a unique way.

Source: FNN

Man Evades Arrest After Series of Violent Robberies

A man who was placed on the public wanted list Thursday is suspected of playing a key role in a series of robberies in Tokyo and Saitama.

Anna Sawai Named in TIME's '100 Next'

The prestigious American magazine 'TIME' has selected actress Anna Sawai as one of this year’s '100 Next.'

Osaka's Casino Project to Start Next Spring

Osaka City has handed over land for the Integrated Resort (IR) project, which will include a casino, after signing a contract to lease the land to the developer for 35 years at a monthly rent of 2.1 billion yen.

Japan to Introduce New Mobile Numbers Starting with 060

Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications is set to introduce new mobile phone numbers starting with '060,' possibly as early as December, marking the first addition of a new number in 11 years.

Unexploded Bomb Detonates at Miyazaki Airport

A large sinkhole was found on the taxiway of Miyazaki Airport on Wednesday, caused by the explosion of a 500-pound U.S.-made bomb.

