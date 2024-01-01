Tokyo Tower Launches First Premium Tour

TOKYO, Oct 04 (News On Japan) - Tokyo Tower has launched its first-ever premium tour following the renovation of its observation deck. Starting from october 5th, the 'TOKYO DIAMOND TOUR' will limit entry to just 70 guests per day, offering an exclusive experience inside Tokyo Tower.

Guests will be escorted by professional guides as they explore various aspects of the tower.

The course leading to the newly refurbished observation deck features areas that showcase traditional Japanese aesthetics, along with immersive spaces utilizing video displays for added ambiance.

Additionally, the tour includes access to a private lounge, where guests can enjoy an all-you-can-eat selection of Tokyo Tower-themed cookies and other treats. Visitors are encouraged to relax both before and after the tour.

Participation in the tour costs 7,000 yen, which includes admission to the observation deck and souvenir gifts.

The tour is also available in English, making it a popular attraction for foreign tourists looking to experience Tokyo Tower in a unique way.

Source: FNN