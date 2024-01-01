Komaneko Returns in a New Film, Marking 20 Years of Adventures

TOKYO, Oct 07 (News On Japan) - To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the short stop-motion animation series 'Komaneko,' a new animated film has been produced. The story follows Koma-chan as she embarks on her first overseas trip, highlighting themes of friendship and personal growth.

The director of the film is the creator of Komaneko, Tsuneo Gōda, known for works such as 'Komaneko: The Curious Cat' and 'Komaneko's Christmas: The Lost Present.' The film is produced by Dwarf Studio, known for its work on the anime 'Pokémon Concierge.'

Source: シネマトゥデイ