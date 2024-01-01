Chinese Tourists Flock to Japan's Izu

IZU, Oct 07 (News On Japan) - During China's 'Golden Week' holiday, millions of tourists swarmed popular destinations across the country, creating chaotic scenes. Many Chinese travelers extended their holiday abroad, flocking to Japan's Izu region.

This surge in Chinese visitors was partly fueled by the popularity of Omuroyama, a natural landmark that bears a resemblance to a scene from the hit anime film 'Your Name.'

In China, major tourist spots like Hongya Cave in Chongqing and the Great Wall saw overwhelming crowds. Shanghai's streets were filled with people, and traffic jams across the country were so severe that some resorted to playing badminton or exercising in the middle of the road to pass the time. Public highways were opened for free travel, worsening congestion. Some tourists even turned roadside spaces and restrooms into makeshift resting spots as they awaited the chance to visit their desired locations.

In Izu, Omuroyama became unexpectedly popular with Chinese tourists. The area experienced heavy crowds, long lines, and sold-out lifts to the summit. Many visitors sought to relive scenes from 'Your Name,' capturing photographs of the scenery. Despite weather challenges, including heavy fog that obscured views, tourists were determined to make the most of their trip. Local businesses also reported a significant boost in sales, with some estimating a 1.5-fold increase compared to the previous year.

Source: ANN