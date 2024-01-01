Rokko Snow Park Prepares 9,600 Tons of Snow for Nov 30 Opening

KOBE, Oct 22 (News On Japan) - At the artificial ski resort on Rokko Mountain in Kobe, preparations for the November opening have begun.

Artificial snow is being forcefully sprayed from pipes. On October 21st, snow production started at the Mt. Rokkō Snow Park in Nada Ward, Kobe.

The snow is made by crushing ice blocks into pieces around one centimeter in size. The snow-making process continues around the clock, and by the time of the opening, approximately 9,600 tons of snow will be spread over the slopes.

Rokko Mountain Snow Park representative Souma Tada commented, "Even in October, temperatures have been high, so I'm relieved that we were able to start producing snow on schedule today."

Mt. Rokkō Snow Park is scheduled to be open from November 30th to March 9th next year.

Source: YOMIURI