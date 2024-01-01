News On Japan
Travel

Odaiba Welcomes Halloween Revelers

TOKYO, Oct 22 (News On Japan) - A new Halloween hotspot has emerged in Tokyo's Odaiba, offering a space where people can celebrate without disturbing others. As municipalities like Shibuya and Shinjuku discourage large crowds during Halloween, young people are now gathering in Odaiba, where the recently opened Immersive Fort Tokyo aims to become the new destination for Halloween festivities.

The venue, featuring a European-style townscape, provides a safe and secure environment for costumed visitors to enjoy live events and immersive experiences like zombie outbreaks. By charging an entrance fee, the facility ensures safety and offers a space where people can celebrate Halloween without causing a nuisance to others, unlike the crowded streets of Shibuya and Shinjuku.

Source: ANN

