Nissan, Mitsubishi Corporation to Establish Joint Venture for Autonomous Driving and EV Services

TOKYO, Nov 05 (News On Japan) - Nissan Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Corporation are set to launch a new joint venture aimed at offering autonomous driving and electric vehicle (EV) services.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Nissan and Mitsubishi have finalized plans to jointly fund and establish the new company, which will provide services utilizing autonomous driving and EV technologies, by the end of the current fiscal year.

Nissan aims to launch a paid service using autonomous driving technology to transport passengers, while Mitsubishi is progressing with the commercialization of an AI-based system designed to optimize travel routes.

By combining their expertise, the two companies plan to accelerate these initiatives with an eye toward launching Level 4 autonomous driving services in the future, under specific conditions that eliminate the need for human intervention.

The new company also intends to conduct pilot tests starting next year and is exploring additional services, including the use of EV batteries to store electricity for home use or to sell surplus power back to utility companies.

Source: TBS