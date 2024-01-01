Traditional Sake Brewing Nears UNESCO Heritage Status

TOKYO, Nov 06 (News On Japan) - Japan’s traditional sake brewing has taken a step closer to being recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage. UNESCO's Evaluation Body, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, has recommended that Japan’s “traditional sake brewing” practices, including sake, shochu, and awamori production, be registered as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, according to Japan's Agency for Cultural Affairs.

Traditional sake brewing is a craft using koji mold as a fermentation agent, derived from grains, and has been honed over generations through the hands-on expertise of master brewers and artisans dating back to pre-modern scientific times.

Sake is deeply embedded in Japanese food culture, playing an essential role in rituals, festivals, and various aspects of Japanese life.

According to the Agency for Cultural Affairs, UNESCO’s Evaluation Body has issued a preliminary assessment recommending that traditional sake brewing be registered as an Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The formal decision is expected at UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee meeting, scheduled to take place in Paraguay, South America, starting on December 2.

The Intangible Cultural Heritage designation is a system designed to protect traditional music, dance, theater, crafts, and other forms of cultural expression.

Currently, Japan has 22 registered items, including Noh theater, Kabuki, and washoku (traditional Japanese cuisine), with “calligraphy” also being pursued as a new candidate for registration.

Source: ANN