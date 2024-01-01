South Korean Brothers Arrested for Trashing Roppongi Hotel Suite

TOKYO, Nov 08 (News On Japan) - Two South Korean nationals, Sangmyung Lee (47) and his younger brother Chungmyung Lee (45), have been arrested following a destructive incident in the Presidential Suite of the luxury Grand Hyatt Tokyo in Roppongi.

The incident occurred in January 2022, when the brothers checked into the suite, priced at 1 million yen per night, claiming they would be staying with five family members. However, a total of 21 people, including friends and relatives, gathered in the suite, engaging in loud and disruptive behavior.

The noise prompted complaints from other guests, and when hotel staff attempted to address the situation, Sangmyung allegedly responded with threats, saying, "I’ll kill you!" and grabbing an employee’s arm, reportedly obstructing hotel operations.

The brothers remained in the suite for an additional 12 hours, during which they are accused of causing damage to furnishings valued at approximately 1 million yen.

During questioning, Sangmyung admitted to the charges, stating, "I was furious when told to leave immediately." In contrast, his brother Chungmyung denied involvement, stating, "I may have raised my voice, but I didn’t yell or grab anyone."

Due to the damage, the suite remained unusable for a total of 13 days.

Source: FNN