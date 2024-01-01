News On Japan
Society

South Korean Brothers Arrested for Trashing Roppongi Hotel Suite

TOKYO, Nov 08 (News On Japan) - Two South Korean nationals, Sangmyung Lee (47) and his younger brother Chungmyung Lee (45), have been arrested following a destructive incident in the Presidential Suite of the luxury Grand Hyatt Tokyo in Roppongi.

The incident occurred in January 2022, when the brothers checked into the suite, priced at 1 million yen per night, claiming they would be staying with five family members. However, a total of 21 people, including friends and relatives, gathered in the suite, engaging in loud and disruptive behavior.

The noise prompted complaints from other guests, and when hotel staff attempted to address the situation, Sangmyung allegedly responded with threats, saying, "I’ll kill you!" and grabbing an employee’s arm, reportedly obstructing hotel operations.

The brothers remained in the suite for an additional 12 hours, during which they are accused of causing damage to furnishings valued at approximately 1 million yen.

During questioning, Sangmyung admitted to the charges, stating, "I was furious when told to leave immediately." In contrast, his brother Chungmyung denied involvement, stating, "I may have raised my voice, but I didn’t yell or grab anyone."

Due to the damage, the suite remained unusable for a total of 13 days.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Nissan to Cut 9,000 Jobs Worldwide

Nissan Motor Co. has announced it will cut 9,000 jobs globally in response to declining business performance.

Former Japan Ambassador to be Secretary of State?

Speculation about Trump's new administration, set to take office in January, has already begun. Among the potential appointees is Senator Bill Hagerty, a former U.S. ambassador to Japan, who is being considered for Secretary of State.

Monkey Alert at Tokyo Disney Resort

A monkey has been spotted within the premises of Tokyo Disney Resort after it had moved south along the coast from Urayasu City, where it was seen on November 4th.

Whale Shark Found Dead in Local River

A whale shark that mysteriously appeared in a river has been identified as one previously kept at an aquarium in Osaka Prefecture.

Keio Railway Introduces 'Credit Card Touch-and-Go' at All Stations

Keio Railway launched a pilot program on Wednesday for touch payment ride services using credit cards and similar methods across all its stations.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

South Korean Brothers Arrested for Trashing Roppongi Hotel Suite

Two South Korean nationals, Sangmyung Lee (47) and his younger brother Chungmyung Lee (45), have been arrested following a destructive incident in the Presidential Suite of the luxury Grand Hyatt Tokyo in Roppongi.

Over 400 Women Allegedly Victimized by Tokyo Spa Owner

A relaxation spa owner in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward has been arrested on suspicion of committing indecent acts against female clients, with authorities estimating over 400 potential victims.

Investigation into the Roots of Suzuki

In Japan, the 'Suzuki' surname ranks as the country's second most common, following 'Sato.' The origins of this widespread name can be traced back to Kumano faith and its spread across the nation, with roots at the Fujishiro Shrine in Wakayama Prefecture's Kainan City.

Whale Shark Found Dead in Local River

A whale shark that mysteriously appeared in a river has been identified as one previously kept at an aquarium in Osaka Prefecture.

Traditional Sake Brewing Nears UNESCO Heritage Status

Japan’s traditional sake brewing has taken a step closer to being recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage. UNESCO's Evaluation Body, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, has recommended that Japan’s “traditional sake brewing” practices, including sake, shochu, and awamori production, be registered as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, according to Japan's Agency for Cultural Affairs.

Creepy Laundry Thief Targets School Uniforms

In a residential neighborhood in Hiroshima Prefecture, a suspicious man was recently spotted leaning close to other people's laundry, carefully examining each item. His target: the clothing of a junior high school girl.

Spike in Robberies Linked to 'Dark Part-Time Jobs' in Kanto Region

A series of robberies and thefts in the Kanto region, believed to be linked to 'dark part-time jobs,' have reached a total of 23 cases, according to police officials. Some of these incidents may involve the same suspects.

Manga Artist Tetsuya Chiba Receives Japan’s Order of Culture

On Culture Day, November 3rd, manga artist Tetsuya Chiba, 85, expressed his joy at receiving the Order of Culture from the Emperor, saying, 'I believe Osamu Tezuka would be the happiest for me right now.'