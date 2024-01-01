News On Japan
Society

Female Rickshaw Pullers Face Heat: 'Like Slaves' Say Some Foreigners

TOKYO, Nov 12 (News On Japan) - Tokyo's Asakusa district, bustling with foreign tourists, is famous for its rickshaws, a unique attraction that combines sightseeing with memory-making for visitors.

Recently, an increasing number of female rickshaw pullers have been seen on Asakusa’s streets. However, some comments from foreign visitors have sparked debate.

In a video that has become a talking point, a female rickshaw puller is seen pulling a rickshaw carrying a physically large man. The video, intended to promote the charm of Asakusa and its rickshaw pullers on social media, has received mixed responses. Many viewers have praised the puller with comments like, "They are amazing!" But some foreign viewers criticized the scene, with remarks such as, "Poor girl," "Are you trying to kill her?" and "This should be reported as abuse."

These concerns might reflect genuine worry for the pullers’ well-being, but what do those involved think about it?

We spoke to Ryuya Nishio, President of Tokyo Rickshaw, a company that operates rickshaws mainly in Asakusa.

Mina Aoi, Reporter: How many rickshaw pullers are there?

Tokyo Rickshaw President Ryuya Nishio: About 100 with our company, around 30 of whom are women.

Mina Aoi, Reporter: Foreign visitors have expressed concern about women pulling rickshaws.

Tokyo Rickshaw President Ryuya Nishio: Yes, when we share posts on social media, comments like, "Why make them do work akin to slavery?" or "Why have women do this instead of men?" come up.

How do the female rickshaw pullers themselves feel? We spoke to Minami Kawai, 20, who started pulling rickshaws in May 2024 and was featured in the video that stirred controversy.

On busy days, Kawai takes around 10 groups of customers. When asked if she finds the work challenging, she admitted, "There are tough times."

Mina Aoi, Reporter: What was the hardest part during your first six months?

Tokyo Rickshaw, Minami Kawai: Definitely the summer heat. After just 10 minutes, I would be drenched in sweat. (Q: Do you handle the physical strain?) Physically, I'm okay.

She mentioned that working in the summer also brought challenges with sunburn, which was tough on her as a woman. Still, when asked why she continues pulling rickshaws, Kawai said, "I’ve admired this job since I was young. I love it, and that motivates me to keep going. People worry, but I’m fine."

What do foreign tourists think of the criticism?

Tourist from Italy: If it’s her choice, isn’t that fine?

Tourist from Indonesia: At first, I felt uneasy, but then it became enjoyable.

How will Tokyo Rickshaw’s president respond to the overseas criticism directed at female rickshaw pullers?

Tokyo Rickshaw President Ryuya Nishio: Whatever we do, criticism will come from somewhere, so I’m focused on creating an environment where our staff can do what they want.

Some rickshaw pullers reportedly earn over 1.3 million yen a month. Nishio emphasized that visitors should enjoy the rickshaw experience, understanding that the pullers find fulfillment in their work.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

USJ to Open 'Donkey Kong Country' in December

Universal Studios Japan (USJ) has announced that the new 'Donkey Kong Country' area will open on December 11th, expanding the 'Super Nintendo World' by 1.7 times.

Japan Plans to Raise Teacher Pay

Japan's Finance Ministry presented a plan on November 11th during the Fiscal System Council to gradually increase the 'teacher adjustment allowance' --currently awarded as a substitute for overtime pay -- from its current 4% of monthly salary to 10% over a span of five years.

Satellite Malfunction Leaves Japan Weather Images Unavailable

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) is currently experiencing issues displaying images from the Himawari weather satellite on its official website. Efforts are underway to identify the cause and restore normal service, but the timeline for recovery remains unclear.

Watami Acquires Subway, Aims to Open 3,000 Stores in Japan

Major izakaya chain operator Watami has acquired Subway Japan in a large-scale acquisition it views as a 'second founding,' aiming to establish a foothold in the fast-food market.

Skytree Begins 'Real-Time Translator'

Tokyo Skytree has started a pilot project for a 'Real-Time Translator' that can display up to 100 languages.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Town Revitalization Effort Brings 'Yokai' Wedding to Life

A unique wedding ceremony recently took place in Fukusaki Town, Hyogo Prefecture, where efforts are underway to revitalize the town through the allure of 'yokai' (supernatural creatures in Japanese folklore).

Female Rickshaw Pullers Face Heat: 'Like Slaves' Say Some Foreigners

Tokyo's Asakusa district, bustling with foreign tourists, is famous for its rickshaws, a unique attraction that combines sightseeing with memory-making for visitors.

Father and Son Arrested After Heated Dispute with Frying Pan

An 88-year-old father and his 60-year-old son were arrested in Kushiro, Hokkaido, after a violent dispute where the father allegedly threatened the son with a knife, and the son retaliated by hitting his father with a frying pan, causing minor injuries.

Founder of Video Site FC2 Arrested for Obscene Videos

The founder of video-sharing site FC2 was arrested Thursday upon returning to Kansai Airport on suspicion of posting obscene videos on the site in 2013.

'Don Juan of Kishu' Trial Sees Ex-Wife Testify on Meth Connection

In the trial concerning the murder of a wealthy man known as 'The Don Juan of Kishu,' his ex-wife has testified about her involvement with illegal drugs.

Japan comedian Matsumoto Hitoshi withdraws libel suit against publisher

Popular Japanese comedian Matsumoto Hitoshi has dropped a defamation lawsuit against a publisher and one of its magazine editors over an article accusing him of sexually assaulting two women. (NHK)

South Korean Brothers Arrested for Trashing Roppongi Hotel Suite

Two South Korean nationals, Sangmyung Lee (47) and his younger brother Chungmyung Lee (45), have been arrested following a destructive incident in the Presidential Suite of the luxury Grand Hyatt Tokyo in Roppongi.

Over 400 Women Allegedly Victimized by Tokyo Spa Owner

A relaxation spa owner in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward has been arrested on suspicion of committing indecent acts against female clients, with authorities estimating over 400 potential victims.