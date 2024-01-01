Female Rickshaw Pullers Face Heat: 'Like Slaves' Say Some Foreigners

TOKYO, Nov 12 (News On Japan) - Tokyo's Asakusa district, bustling with foreign tourists, is famous for its rickshaws, a unique attraction that combines sightseeing with memory-making for visitors.

Recently, an increasing number of female rickshaw pullers have been seen on Asakusa’s streets. However, some comments from foreign visitors have sparked debate.

In a video that has become a talking point, a female rickshaw puller is seen pulling a rickshaw carrying a physically large man. The video, intended to promote the charm of Asakusa and its rickshaw pullers on social media, has received mixed responses. Many viewers have praised the puller with comments like, "They are amazing!" But some foreign viewers criticized the scene, with remarks such as, "Poor girl," "Are you trying to kill her?" and "This should be reported as abuse."

These concerns might reflect genuine worry for the pullers’ well-being, but what do those involved think about it?

We spoke to Ryuya Nishio, President of Tokyo Rickshaw, a company that operates rickshaws mainly in Asakusa.

Mina Aoi, Reporter: How many rickshaw pullers are there?

Tokyo Rickshaw President Ryuya Nishio: About 100 with our company, around 30 of whom are women.

Mina Aoi, Reporter: Foreign visitors have expressed concern about women pulling rickshaws.

Tokyo Rickshaw President Ryuya Nishio: Yes, when we share posts on social media, comments like, "Why make them do work akin to slavery?" or "Why have women do this instead of men?" come up.

How do the female rickshaw pullers themselves feel? We spoke to Minami Kawai, 20, who started pulling rickshaws in May 2024 and was featured in the video that stirred controversy.

On busy days, Kawai takes around 10 groups of customers. When asked if she finds the work challenging, she admitted, "There are tough times."

Mina Aoi, Reporter: What was the hardest part during your first six months?

Tokyo Rickshaw, Minami Kawai: Definitely the summer heat. After just 10 minutes, I would be drenched in sweat. (Q: Do you handle the physical strain?) Physically, I'm okay.

She mentioned that working in the summer also brought challenges with sunburn, which was tough on her as a woman. Still, when asked why she continues pulling rickshaws, Kawai said, "I’ve admired this job since I was young. I love it, and that motivates me to keep going. People worry, but I’m fine."

What do foreign tourists think of the criticism?

Tourist from Italy: If it’s her choice, isn’t that fine?

Tourist from Indonesia: At first, I felt uneasy, but then it became enjoyable.

How will Tokyo Rickshaw’s president respond to the overseas criticism directed at female rickshaw pullers?

Tokyo Rickshaw President Ryuya Nishio: Whatever we do, criticism will come from somewhere, so I’m focused on creating an environment where our staff can do what they want.

Some rickshaw pullers reportedly earn over 1.3 million yen a month. Nishio emphasized that visitors should enjoy the rickshaw experience, understanding that the pullers find fulfillment in their work.

Source: FNN