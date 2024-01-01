Ueno Toshogu Shrine Shines in Gold with Special Lighting

TOKYO, Nov 21 (News On Japan) - A special lighting ceremony was held on November 20th at Ueno Toshogu Shrine, located in Ueno Park, Taito Ward, Tokyo. The event featured a unique lighting design created by renowned lighting designer Motoko Ishii.

As the shrine, a nationally designated Important Cultural Property, was bathed in golden light, attendees expressed their admiration with audible gasps of awe.

The illumination highlighted the intricate details of the shrine, offering visitors a rare opportunity to appreciate its historic beauty under a captivating golden glow.

Source: Kyodo