NTT Unveils AI That Analyzes Brainwaves to Move Wheelchairs

TOKYO, Nov 22 (News On Japan) - NTT recently revealed groundbreaking technology enabling wheelchair control through brainwaves analyzed by AI.

A reporter testing the system wore a device designed to read brain signals, known as brainwaves, while seated in a wheelchair. By visualizing the direction they wanted to move while watching a video, the AI learned the reporter's unique brainwave patterns in just two minutes.

"When I thought about moving left, the wheelchair moved left," the reporter explained.

In another demonstration, an AI-equipped robot analyzed human movements and expressions to interpret situational needs. For instance, it could detect when someone appeared unwell or had fallen and call for assistance without being explicitly instructed.

Additionally, other AI applications were unveiled, including one that analyzes running posture and habits to provide feedback for better running techniques.

NTT aims to commercialize technologies that use AI to share non-verbal human senses and skills with others, paving the way for new forms of human-AI interaction.

Source: TBS