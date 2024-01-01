News On Japan
Web3

NTT Unveils AI That Analyzes Brainwaves to Move Wheelchairs

TOKYO, Nov 22 (News On Japan) - NTT recently revealed groundbreaking technology enabling wheelchair control through brainwaves analyzed by AI.

A reporter testing the system wore a device designed to read brain signals, known as brainwaves, while seated in a wheelchair. By visualizing the direction they wanted to move while watching a video, the AI learned the reporter's unique brainwave patterns in just two minutes.

"When I thought about moving left, the wheelchair moved left," the reporter explained.

In another demonstration, an AI-equipped robot analyzed human movements and expressions to interpret situational needs. For instance, it could detect when someone appeared unwell or had fallen and call for assistance without being explicitly instructed.

Additionally, other AI applications were unveiled, including one that analyzes running posture and habits to provide feedback for better running techniques.

NTT aims to commercialize technologies that use AI to share non-verbal human senses and skills with others, paving the way for new forms of human-AI interaction.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan's Agriculture Ministry Urges Nationwide Action to Combat Avian Flu

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries held an emergency meeting to address the rapid outbreak of avian influenza, urging prefectural governments to strengthen hygiene management measures.

Japan Grapples with Poverty and Rising 'Invisible Homeless'

Japan is facing a deepening crisis of poverty and inequality, with rising reports of 'invisible homeless' individuals and growing economic hardships among the population. Discussions over reforms to the country's tax and welfare systems have taken center stage, as policymakers grapple with how to provide meaningful support.

Ueno Toshogu Shrine Shines in Gold with Special Lighting

A special lighting ceremony was held on November 20th at Ueno Toshogu Shrine, located in Ueno Park, Taito Ward, Tokyo. The event featured a unique lighting design created by renowned lighting designer Motoko Ishii.

World's First Fiber Made From Bagworm Silk Revolutionizes Industry

A Japanese pharmaceutical company has announced the successful commercialization of fiber made from silk produced by bagworms.

Japan's Year-End Jumbo Lottery Kicks Off Nationwide

Sales for the Year-End Jumbo Lottery, which offers a combined prize of 1 billion yen for the first prize and adjacent prizes, have officially begun.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Web3 NEWS

NTT Unveils AI That Analyzes Brainwaves to Move Wheelchairs

NTT recently revealed groundbreaking technology enabling wheelchair control through brainwaves analyzed by AI.

Former Tokyo Election Rival to Support 'GovTech' Initiative

Takahiro Yasuno, an AI engineer who ran in the Tokyo gubernatorial election in July, has been appointed as an advisor to GovTech Tokyo, a public organization leading digital reforms in Tokyo's administration, sources revealed.

NVIDIA Invests in Japan's 'Sakana AI'

NVIDIA has thrown its weight behind Sakana AI, a Tokyo-based startup rapidly gaining traction in the booming generative AI field. Since ChatGPT's debut in November 2022, industry giants like Google and Meta have entered the fray, intensifying the competitive landscape.

テクノロジーソリューションはスタートアップの成功にどのように貢献するのか？

今日の急速に進化するビジネス環境において、スタートアップは資金調達や顧客獲得など、多くの課題に直面しています。

Microsoft Opens AI Research Hub in Tokyo

Microsoft, the American tech giant, has established a research facility in Tokyo aimed at advancing artificial intelligence (AI) research and fostering collaboration with universities and companies.

Audrey Tang Guides Japanese Startups on AI Utilization

Audrey Tang, the former Digital Minister of Taiwan, provided guidance to Japanese startup companies.

Voice actors in Japan call for rules on AI-generated content

Voice actors and others in Japan's entertainment industry have called for creating rules on the use of voices generated by artificial intelligence. (NHK)

NVIDIA — Our Journey with Japan

At NVIDIA AI Summit Japan 2024, we pay homage to our 30-year friendship with Japan—one that saved our company, helped us ignite the era of accelerated computing for science, and continues with the next wave of AI. (NVIDIA)