Foreign Visitors to Japan Set to Hit All-Time High

TOKYO, Nov 25 (News On Japan) - Japan is on track to surpass its all-time annual record for foreign visitors, with over 30 million arrivals so far this year.

Tourists are flocking to iconic destinations like Hakone, savoring local delicacies such as “Gora Tofu Katsu Nabe,” and enjoying natural attractions like Owakudani’s volcanic scenery. Visitors from the United States have significantly increased, with many appreciating Japan’s food, nature, and hospitality.

Social media has emerged as a key driver in promoting tourism, with platforms like “oyadoo” connecting foreign visitors to local accommodations and attractions. Influencers play a vital role by sharing real-time, authentic reviews of their experiences, which are seen as more impactful than traditional advertisements. This strategy is helping Japan attract more tourists to rural and suburban areas, emphasizing “deep and local” travel experiences.

Source: ANN

Matsusaka Auction Sees Top Cow Net Over 30 Million Yen

The prestigious Matsusaka Beef Competition, a showcase of premium cattle from Mie Prefecture, was held Sunday, where the top-ranked cow was auctioned for almost $200,000 (30.32 million yen).

Japanese Photographer Dies After Being Pushed in New York

A renowned Japanese photographer based in New York, Yasuomi Hashimura, known for his groundbreaking contributions to American advertising photography, died after being pushed on the street by a man.

Student's Homemade Bomb Sparks School Lockdown in Sapporo

A suspicious object feared to be explosive was discovered at a high school in Sapporo on the afternoon of November 22nd, causing temporary chaos. The object was found to have been brought to the school by one of its students.

China to resume visa-exemptions for short-term Japanese travelers

China says it will resume allowing visa-free visits by Japanese nationals on short-term trips from the end of this month. (NHK)

2 Days Driving Around Mt.Fuji - Find 7 Best Spots to See Mt.Fuji

Mt.Fuji looks amazing where you see it from. If you have option of driving, you have a lot more choices of locations you can access. I went 1 night trip to Mt.Fuji an drove around 360 degree of the moutian. (Tokyo Kenchan)

Nagoya's Highlights | Overnight Trip Itinerary

In this video, we'll head to Nagoya for an overnight trip, checking out some of the popular attractions the city has to offer. (japan-guide.com)

Ueno Toshogu Shrine Shines in Gold with Special Lighting

A special lighting ceremony was held on November 20th at Ueno Toshogu Shrine, located in Ueno Park, Taito Ward, Tokyo. The event featured a unique lighting design created by renowned lighting designer Motoko Ishii.

Tourists Taking Risks Chasing the Perfect Shot

Foreign tourists flocking to Tokyo’s Roppongi have been engaging in dangerous photography, turning the area’s popular photo spots into safety hazards.

Asakusa to Host 'Longest Shopping Street in Japan'

A new shopping street, set to be Japan's longest, will open in Tokyo's Asakusa area on November 20th. Spanning 3 kilometers, it aims to surpass Osaka's Tenjinbashisuji Shopping Street, which currently holds the title at 2 kilometers.

Mt. Ninouji Autumn Panorama

Located in the northern part of the Echigo Mountain Range, this iconic mountain in Shibata is among Japan's '200 Famous Mountains.' It has long been a site of religious significance, with the Ninouji Shrine—designated as a Registered Tangible Cultural Property in March 2024—situated at the trailhead.

Nine Months and 46,000 Kilometers to Tokyo

An Egyptian man has successfully traveled overland from Cairo to Tokyo without using an airplane, completing a journey spanning nine months and over 46,000 kilometers.