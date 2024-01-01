Foreign Visitors to Japan Set to Hit All-Time High

TOKYO, Nov 25 (News On Japan) - Japan is on track to surpass its all-time annual record for foreign visitors, with over 30 million arrivals so far this year.

Tourists are flocking to iconic destinations like Hakone, savoring local delicacies such as “Gora Tofu Katsu Nabe,” and enjoying natural attractions like Owakudani’s volcanic scenery. Visitors from the United States have significantly increased, with many appreciating Japan’s food, nature, and hospitality.

Social media has emerged as a key driver in promoting tourism, with platforms like “oyadoo” connecting foreign visitors to local accommodations and attractions. Influencers play a vital role by sharing real-time, authentic reviews of their experiences, which are seen as more impactful than traditional advertisements. This strategy is helping Japan attract more tourists to rural and suburban areas, emphasizing “deep and local” travel experiences.

Source: ANN