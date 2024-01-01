News On Japan
Kanto's Biggest Sauna Facility Opens in Saitama

TOKYO, Nov 27 (News On Japan) - A new hot spring facility, touted as the largest in Kanto, opened this autumn in Tokorozawa, Saitama. Featuring saunas, gourmet collaborations, and private relaxation spaces, the complex has already garnered attention from enthusiasts.

The facility, named 'King & Queen,' offers state-of-the-art sauna rooms, with temperatures set at around 58°C and unique features like sauna stones stacked in elaborate designs. Guests can enjoy a variety of sauna experiences, including the 'Snow Room,' where a massive shaved-ice sculpture keeps the environment at a frosty 8.8°C, providing a rapid cooldown.

A key attraction is the gourmet zone, which includes offerings from renowned Japanese culinary establishments. Highlights include dishes by Takamura, a famed Japanese cuisine restaurant, and shaved ice specialties from Nekoya, a popular Tokyo-based shop. Guests can also savor curries from Jimbocho's Bondy and pizzas from Savoy, a well-known eatery in Azabu-Juban.

The rooftop area enhances the appeal, featuring barrel saunas and tent setups, allowing visitors to enjoy private sauna sessions under the open sky. This contrast of warm sauna interiors and the crisp outdoor air adds to the facility's charm.

The facility is designed to accommodate diverse preferences, offering spaces for remote work and private relaxation. Its accessibility, with shuttle buses from Tokorozawa Station and ample parking, ensures convenience for all visitors.

Source: TBS

