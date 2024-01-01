News On Japan
Osaka Offers Homeless Teens Free Digs

OSAKA, Dec 05 (News On Japan) - Osaka City is taking steps to provide accommodations for young people with nowhere to stay.

Under the Ebisubashi Bridge in Osaka's Minami district, an area referred to as "Gurishita," young people without a stable place in school or at home often gather.

In September, Osaka City partnered with a support organization operating a facility near Gurishita where young people can come and go freely. This partnership aims to better understand the situation and connect young people to appropriate support services.

According to a survey released by the support organization on December 4th, among 200 facility users, approximately 54% expressed "lodging" as the type of support they hoped for, marking a significant need.

In response, Osaka City plans to expand lodging support by setting up five new accommodation rooms in the Naniwa Ward by mid-December. These rooms will have no age restrictions, aiming to offer a safe space for those in need.

Source: MBS

