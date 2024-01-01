Pioneering Android Researcher Hosts Interactive Session With Students

OSAKA, Dec 09 (News On Japan) - A leading expert in robotics and android research recently showcased a special class featuring interactions between his avatar and students.

The android, resembling its creator, engaged students by asking, "Is there anything you’re interested in? Do you like games?"

The class was conducted by Hiroshi Ishiguro, a professor at Osaka University renowned for his work on humanoid robots, commonly referred to as androids.

In the session, students from a school for those with communication challenges interacted with the android. Through these conversations, the class highlighted the potential of a society where humans and androids coexist.

One participating student remarked, "The expressions were so lifelike, and it felt like it was listening to me seriously. It was a great experience."

Hiroshi Ishiguro of Osaka University commented, "We can make the emotional expressions very subtle or quite rich. I think it helps create a sense of security for people to talk."

Professor Ishiguro is also set to showcase his research achievements at the upcoming Osaka-Kansai Expo.

Source: ANN