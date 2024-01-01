Severe Overtourism Hits Mt. Fuji’s Scenic Spots

TOKYO, Dec 16 (News On Japan) - Tourists are flocking to a park in Fujiyoshida City, Yamanashi Prefecture, where the snow-capped Mt. Fuji can be viewed alongside a five-story pagoda. The park, Arakurayama Sengen Park, has become a hotspot for foreign visitors due to its picturesque scenery, with approximately 150,000 people visiting last month, marking a record high.

However, this surge in tourism has led to severe overtourism issues, including traffic congestion and trespassing on private property.

Residents in the area are raising concerns about the disruptions. Chronic traffic jams in the residential neighborhoods around the park have become common, with tourists entering private yards, sometimes to clean their shoes. Noise pollution, littering, and even traffic accidents involving rental cars are frequent. Some residents report being unable to return home due to the traffic caused by tourists. The city has increased security and opened additional parking lots but remains overwhelmed by the volume of visitors. In response, the mayor has proposed introducing an entrance fee for the park to manage the situation better.

The problems are not confined to the park. Nearby streets and intersections in the shopping district, known for their retro aesthetic with Mt. Fuji in the background, are also drawing large crowds. These areas, popular for photography, often see 30 to 40 tourists crammed into small spaces. Some even travel from overseas to take wedding photos against the iconic scenery. However, unsafe behaviors, such as jaywalking during red lights for photo opportunities, are rampant despite warnings from security personnel.

Local residents have expressed frustration, highlighting safety concerns and the impact on their daily lives. They urge the authorities to find a balance between promoting tourism and preserving the quality of life for residents. As overtourism challenges grow, stricter measures may become inevitable to maintain harmony between visitors and the local community.

Source: ANN