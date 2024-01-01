Honda CEO Does Not Rule Out Possibility of Merger With Nissan

News On Japan
TOKYO, Dec 18 (News On Japan) - Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe has stated that while "nothing has been decided" regarding a merger with Nissan Motor, he did not rule out the possibility.

"We are discussing all possibilities," Mibe said. When asked specifically if a merger was among those possibilities, he responded, "From top to bottom, I think it is within the range of possibilities," while emphasizing that "nothing has been decided yet."

According to sources, Honda and Nissan are discussing plans to establish a holding company that would bring both companies under its umbrella as part of a move toward a merger.

In the future, Mitsubishi Motors, where Nissan holds the largest share, could also join the integration. If the three companies merge, their combined sales would exceed 8 million units, creating a global top-three automaker group.

In August, Honda and Nissan announced a partnership to collaborate on software development and electric vehicle production.

Source: ANN

