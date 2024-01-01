News On Japan
Japan Employs AI to Boosts English Skills as Inbound Tourism Booms

TOKYO, Dec 19 (News On Japan) - Japan has set a new record for inbound tourists, with 33.38 million visitors from January to November this year, surpassing the previous high in 2019. Tokyo’s Asakusa district remains a popular destination, drawing large crowds of international visitors.

However, while tourism flourishes, English proficiency among Japanese citizens has reached its lowest point since surveys began in 2011. Japan now ranks 92nd out of 116 countries and regions in English proficiency, highlighting a growing challenge for the hospitality industry.

At a Tokyo hotel, where 80% of the guests are international tourists, Kameyama, a staff member who joined in June, has been using AI to improve her English. During breaks, she practices conversational scenarios with an app that adapts responses to simulate real-life exchanges. Kameyama says the app helps her identify and correct mistakes, boosting her confidence in speaking English, a skill she found lacking in traditional school education focused on reading and writing.

Mitsui Fudosan Hotel Management encourages staff to use such tools to build confidence and enhance Japan’s reputation for hospitality. As the country aims to become a tourism-driven nation, efforts to prepare for welcoming international visitors are becoming increasingly vital.

Source: TBS

Drug Shortages Worsen as Influenza Surges Across Japan

Influenza cases in Japan have surged since early December, with a sharp increase in patient reports per medical institution. At a Towa Pharmaceutical factory in Yamagata, demand has exceeded supply despite last year’s facility expansion.

Japanese Automakers Set to Merge

Two of Japan’s leading automakers, Honda and Nissan, are reportedly advancing discussions on a management integration. The backdrop to this significant development appears to involve growing competition from China.

Honda Unveils Next-Generation Hybrid Technology

Honda has introduced new hybrid technology that combines an engine and electric motors, as demand for electric vehicles rises in the push toward decarbonization.

Grief and Anxiety Grow After Fatal Kitakyushu Stabbing

The mourning ceremony for 15-year-old Nakashima Saya, who was fatally stabbed at a fast-food restaurant in Kitakyushu City, was held on Tuesday. The attack, which took place four days ago, left Nakashima dead and a male student seriously injured with a deep wound near his waist. Police continue to search for the suspect, who fled the scene immediately after the attack.

