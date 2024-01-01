Japan Employs AI to Boosts English Skills as Inbound Tourism Booms

TOKYO, Dec 19 (News On Japan) - Japan has set a new record for inbound tourists, with 33.38 million visitors from January to November this year, surpassing the previous high in 2019. Tokyo’s Asakusa district remains a popular destination, drawing large crowds of international visitors.

However, while tourism flourishes, English proficiency among Japanese citizens has reached its lowest point since surveys began in 2011. Japan now ranks 92nd out of 116 countries and regions in English proficiency, highlighting a growing challenge for the hospitality industry.

At a Tokyo hotel, where 80% of the guests are international tourists, Kameyama, a staff member who joined in June, has been using AI to improve her English. During breaks, she practices conversational scenarios with an app that adapts responses to simulate real-life exchanges. Kameyama says the app helps her identify and correct mistakes, boosting her confidence in speaking English, a skill she found lacking in traditional school education focused on reading and writing.

Mitsui Fudosan Hotel Management encourages staff to use such tools to build confidence and enhance Japan’s reputation for hospitality. As the country aims to become a tourism-driven nation, efforts to prepare for welcoming international visitors are becoming increasingly vital.

Source: TBS