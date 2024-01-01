Cold Weather Spurs Rise in Smartphone Battery Repairs

TOKYO, Jan 17 (News On Japan) - A surge in smartphone repair requests has been reported due to the cold, raising concerns about the impact of low temperatures on battery performance.

Tokyo’s temperature on the 16th dropped to 2.6°C, signaling the arrival of winter. For some smartphone users, this change brought unexpected issues.

A person in their 20s explained, “I spent the whole day outdoors watching my brother’s soccer match, and my phone’s battery drained much faster than expected. I figured it might be because of the cold.”

Similarly, a person in their 30s noted, “My phone’s battery depletes quickly now, going from 100% to 0% much faster.”

At Smartphone Repair Japan, store manager Takuya Nakajima highlighted, “The most common repairs are battery-related. During winter, we receive more inquiries, and many customers end up opting for repairs. On busy days, we handle 5 to 6 cases, with some days reaching up to 10.”

So, what can be done to address this seasonal issue?

Nakajima shared some practical advice: “There are simple measures you can take to extend battery life during this cold season.”

Cold weather leads to an increase in smartphone battery repair requests because batteries are sensitive to low temperatures, causing them to drain faster.

Nakajima explained, “The optimal temperature for a smartphone battery is around 25°C. Once temperatures drop below 5°C, the battery’s performance begins to deteriorate.”

Carrying a smartphone in the open air, such as on a shoulder strap, exposes it to the cold, which can lead to faster battery depletion.

Nakajima advised, “Keeping your phone warm can help improve its battery performance. However, using hand warmers can be problematic because the sudden heat can strain the battery.”

Excessive heat from hand warmers can even cause the battery to expand, creating further issues.

Instead, Nakajima recommended, “Place your phone in your pocket or wrap it in fabric, such as a handkerchief, to keep it warm.”

Finally, he urged users to consult their smartphone manufacturer’s website for additional guidelines before trying these tips to ensure proper care.

Source: ANN