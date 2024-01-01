Tourist-Favorite Retro Arcade Destroyed in Osaka

OSAKA, Jan 22 (News On Japan) - A fire broke out near Osaka’s iconic Tsutenkaku Tower, engulfing a popular retro game center and shocking the bustling area frequented by tourists.

The blaze was reported just before 5 p.m. on January 21st. The scene unfolded at Tsutenkaku Hondori Shopping Street in Osaka’s Naniwa Ward, a commercial area known for its mix of old and new shops and its proximity to the Tsutenkaku observation tower, a major tourist attraction.

Takai Takamitsu, president of Tsutenkaku, commented on the incident: “The surrounding area was covered in smoke, and the severity of the fire was palpable. It’s a situation where we cannot let our guard down.”

The fire resulted in multiple explosions heard across the area, leading to the deployment of over 40 fire engines. The five-story building that caught fire housed the retro arcade ‘Zarigani,’ a game center renowned for its collection of classic arcade games, some of which are exclusive to this location. The arcade was a favorite among both local and international visitors.

According to the arcade’s official X account, it was described as a “completely amateur-run, hobby-based arcade” and boasted operating 365 days a year.

A nearby resident recalled the incident: “I noticed heavy smoke, and then flames burst out suddenly. I didn’t think there was anything in the arcade that could easily catch fire.”

The fire spread from the arcade building to an adjacent structure, burning approximately 500 square meters in total. A 31-year-old male arcade employee suffered burns and was transported to the hospital.

By around 7 p.m., the fire was nearly extinguished. On January 21st, Osaka experienced a minimum humidity of 41%, with dry air conditions potentially contributing to the fire’s spread.

Source: ANN