News On Japan
Web3

AI Revolution: Latest Innovations and Applications

TOKYO, Jan 23 (News On Japan) - Here are nine noteworthy updates in the world of generative AI.

1. AIST Launches AI Supercomputer ABC3.0

The National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) has begun offering its latest AI supercomputer, ABC3.0, which boasts top-class performance in Japan. This system is expected to support generative AI development with its advanced data processing capabilities, serving as a vital foundation for next-generation AI research by organizations and companies.

2. Fujitsu Commences Development of Next-Generation Supercomputer

Fujitsu announced the development of its new supercomputer, Fugaku NEXT. This next-generation system aims to enhance simulation performance by more than fivefold through GPU integration and AI collaboration. It is poised to significantly impact generative AI research and development while advancing scientific progress and industry-wide innovation.

3. Hitachi Establishes ‘GenAI Ambassador’ to Accelerate AI Adoption

Hitachi has launched the ‘GenAI Ambassador’ initiative to promote the social implementation of generative AI. This effort aims to enhance corporate and societal use of AI, enabling more efficient and innovative operations. The initiative is expected to expand practical AI applications across various industries.

4. LINE Introduces Generative AI for Advertising Services

LINE has integrated generative AI features into its advertising platform, allowing advertisers to adjust image aspect ratios and customize generated visuals. This development enhances creative possibilities in advertising and accelerates generative AI utilization in the industry.

5. Yoshimoto Develops AI-Powered Comedy Translation Service

Yoshimoto Kogyo, leveraging Google’s Gemini, has developed a comedy translation AI service. Initially providing subtitle functions, the service aims to offer real-time translations in the future. This initiative uses generative AI to transcend language barriers and bring Japanese comedy to a global audience.

6. Kobe City and NEC Begin AI-Powered Administrative Reform Trial

Kobe City and NEC have initiated a trial project to reform administrative operations using generative AI. This program focuses on improving office workflows and enhancing services, serving as a critical step toward broader AI adoption in municipal operations.

7. Adobe Advances AI Content Transparency

Adobe has launched the Content Credentials initiative to distinguish AI-generated images. This effort seeks to ensure the reliability of AI-produced content, marking a significant step in the responsible use of generative AI technologies.

8. HR Strategies in the Age of Generative AI

TKG’s Organization Excellence Lab Fellow, Kenji Ozawa, shared insights in an interview on the impact of generative AI on organizational operations and HR strategies. The discussion explored innovative approaches to talent management facilitated by AI.

9. Generative AI Poses Challenges for Music Creators’ Revenue

A study revealed that the spread of generative AI could reduce earnings for music creators. Automated composition and AI music generation tools are reshaping the revenue model for creators, potentially altering the economic structure of the music industry.

Generative AI continues to revolutionize various sectors, from administrative tasks and advertising to music and beyond. Its wide-ranging applications and societal impacts are vast, making it a technology to watch as it drives innovation and transformation across industries.

Source: チワンクルLab - 生成AI研究所

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Man Stabs Three Near Nagano Station

Three people were attacked near JR Nagano Station at around 8 p.m., leaving a man in his 40s in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest and two others hospitalized.

Fuji TV Faces Backlash as Allegations Surface Online

YouTuber Aoki Kanon, a former announcer, has revealed allegations of harassment by a senior official at Fuji TV. A post she shared on the social media platform X just a week ago drew widespread attention, garnered over 5 million views in just two days, sparking public outrage.

Inoue Unfazed as Title Defense Draws Near

Naoya Inoue, the unified world super bantamweight champion across four major boxing organizations, will face Kim Ye-jun, the World Boxing Organization's (WBO) 11th-ranked contender, at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on January 24th.

Nissan to Cut 9,000 Jobs, Focuses Layoffs on Production Sites

Nissan Motor is implementing a workforce reduction plan involving 9,000 employees, with over 70% of the cuts concentrated in production sites, according to a JNN investigation.

Tokyo Cedar Pollen Season Starts Record Early Since 1985

Cedar pollen dispersal in Tokyo began on January 8th, marking the earliest start since monitoring began in 1985, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Web3 NEWS

AI Revolution: Latest Innovations and Applications

Here are nine noteworthy updates in the world of generative AI.

AI-Powered Fitting Mirrors and 3D Avatars: Transforming Retail Experiences with New Technologies

This year, "NRF Retail’s Big Show," a prominent event in the U.S. retail industry, took place in New York. Known as one of the world's largest retail trade expos, the event attracted over 1,000 companies from various countries and drew 40,000 attendees.

最新のオンラインエンターテインメント

今世紀に入ってインターネットが人々の生活にすっかり定着したことにより、あらゆる娯楽がオンラインで楽しめるようになりました。

The Impact of President-elect Donald Trump's Pro-Crypto Stance on the Market

Donald Trump has changed from a skeptic to a cryptocurrency champion by sparking excitement across financial markets. His pro-crypto stance during the 2024 presidential campaign, including promises to create a national Bitcoin reserve and reduce government control, electrified investors.

Philosophers Discuss Future Of AI And Society

The rapid evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming society and becoming an indispensable part of daily life. How should we engage with AI and learn to coexist with it? Author Keiichiro Hirano and philosopher Akiko Suzuki, an emeritus professor at Kyoto University, exchanged views on this pressing issue.

Toyota to Launch Woven City Operations This Fall

Toyota Motor Corporation announced on the 6th during a press conference in Las Vegas, USA, that it will officially begin full-scale testing of autonomous driving and other technologies at its near-future city, "Woven City," currently under construction in Shizuoka Prefecture, starting this fall.

CES 2025 Unveiled: A Sneak Peek at the World’s Latest Technologies

CES 2025 has officially begun with a preview event for the world’s latest technologies ahead of its general opening. The highly anticipated pre-event, known as “Unveiled,” offers an exclusive first look for media representatives and industry insiders.

AutoReserve AI Booking Calls Leave Restaurants Frustrated

AutoReserve AI booking calls are leaving Japanese restaurant owners increasingly frustrated. The service, designed to streamline reservations for customers, is causing confusion and operational issues for businesses.