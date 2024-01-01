AI Revolution: Latest Innovations and Applications

TOKYO, Jan 23 (News On Japan) - Here are nine noteworthy updates in the world of generative AI.

1. AIST Launches AI Supercomputer ABC3.0 The National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) has begun offering its latest AI supercomputer, ABC3.0, which boasts top-class performance in Japan. This system is expected to support generative AI development with its advanced data processing capabilities, serving as a vital foundation for next-generation AI research by organizations and companies. 2. Fujitsu Commences Development of Next-Generation Supercomputer Fujitsu announced the development of its new supercomputer, Fugaku NEXT. This next-generation system aims to enhance simulation performance by more than fivefold through GPU integration and AI collaboration. It is poised to significantly impact generative AI research and development while advancing scientific progress and industry-wide innovation. 3. Hitachi Establishes ‘GenAI Ambassador’ to Accelerate AI Adoption Hitachi has launched the ‘GenAI Ambassador’ initiative to promote the social implementation of generative AI. This effort aims to enhance corporate and societal use of AI, enabling more efficient and innovative operations. The initiative is expected to expand practical AI applications across various industries. 4. LINE Introduces Generative AI for Advertising Services LINE has integrated generative AI features into its advertising platform, allowing advertisers to adjust image aspect ratios and customize generated visuals. This development enhances creative possibilities in advertising and accelerates generative AI utilization in the industry. 5. Yoshimoto Develops AI-Powered Comedy Translation Service Yoshimoto Kogyo, leveraging Google’s Gemini, has developed a comedy translation AI service. Initially providing subtitle functions, the service aims to offer real-time translations in the future. This initiative uses generative AI to transcend language barriers and bring Japanese comedy to a global audience. 6. Kobe City and NEC Begin AI-Powered Administrative Reform Trial Kobe City and NEC have initiated a trial project to reform administrative operations using generative AI. This program focuses on improving office workflows and enhancing services, serving as a critical step toward broader AI adoption in municipal operations. 7. Adobe Advances AI Content Transparency Adobe has launched the Content Credentials initiative to distinguish AI-generated images. This effort seeks to ensure the reliability of AI-produced content, marking a significant step in the responsible use of generative AI technologies. 8. HR Strategies in the Age of Generative AI TKG’s Organization Excellence Lab Fellow, Kenji Ozawa, shared insights in an interview on the impact of generative AI on organizational operations and HR strategies. The discussion explored innovative approaches to talent management facilitated by AI. 9. Generative AI Poses Challenges for Music Creators’ Revenue A study revealed that the spread of generative AI could reduce earnings for music creators. Automated composition and AI music generation tools are reshaping the revenue model for creators, potentially altering the economic structure of the music industry.

Generative AI continues to revolutionize various sectors, from administrative tasks and advertising to music and beyond. Its wide-ranging applications and societal impacts are vast, making it a technology to watch as it drives innovation and transformation across industries.

Source: チワンクルLab - 生成AI研究所