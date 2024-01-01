Classic Citroën 2CV, Miyazaki's Beloved Car, Now on Display at Ghibli Park

Jan 29 (News On Japan) - Aichi Prefecture’s Ghibli Park has begun displaying the Citroën 2CV, the beloved car of renowned director Hayao Miyazaki, which also appeared in his films.

The vehicle, placed in front of the central staircase inside the park’s Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse, has been carefully polished, reflecting how Miyazaki, who has already returned his driver’s license, cherished and preserved it.

Miyazaki purchased the Citroën 2CV to drive his eldest son, director Goro Miyazaki, to and from preschool. The car also makes appearances in the film Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro and Goro Miyazaki’s Earwig and the Witch.

A manga depicting Miyazaki’s deep fondness for the car is also on display. Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We hope to preserve and showcase this treasured piece of the Miyazaki family as a lasting treasure of Ghibli Park.”

Source: NEWS ONE