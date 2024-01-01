Japanese Man Completes 7-Month Rickshaw Journey Across Africa

Jan 30 (News On Japan) - A Japanese man has successfully traversed the African continent over seven months—while pulling a rickshaw.

In Cape Town, South Africa, the atmosphere was festive as crowds gathered in celebration. At the center of it all was a Japanese traveler, Suzuki, who had just accomplished a remarkable feat.

"I am currently attempting a world record by traveling across the continent. I started in Kenya, and the total distance covered was 6,400 kilometers," Suzuki explained.

His extraordinary seven-month journey, pulling a rickshaw across Africa, gained widespread attention on social media. By the time he reached his goal, large crowds had gathered to cheer him on, turning the moment into a grand celebration.

When asked why he embarked on such a journey, Suzuki said, "I was just looking to earn some money while traveling the world. I happened to take a part-time job pulling a rickshaw, and I started to enjoy it. Then, I also wanted to travel, so I figured combining the two would be even more fun. Before buying a plane ticket, I ended up buying a rickshaw instead," he said with a laugh.

Traveling across Africa also meant encountering wildlife up close. Suzuki recalled one particularly frightening experience: "Wild elephants can be very dangerous. One time, I saw an elephant crossing ahead of me, and it turned in my direction. I thought it was about to charge at me, but instead, it suddenly dashed away. Still, having it that close was terrifying."

Having just completed his journey, Suzuki is already setting his sights on his next challenge. "Next, I plan to travel across South America. I want people to enjoy my journey, and I hope it inspires them to take on their own challenges or find motivation in what I do," he said.

Source: TBS