Yamagata Leads Japan’s Regional Tourism Revival

YAMAGATA, Feb 01 (News On Japan) - As the Lunar New Year holiday brings an influx of tourists from across Asia, Japan is experiencing a significant rise in inbound visitors. With attractions catering to Chinese-speaking tourists and picturesque winter landscapes drawing crowds to snow-covered regions, efforts to achieve a full post-pandemic recovery in inbound tourism are gaining momentum.

In Osaka, the streets are bustling with Asian tourists. Last year, Japan recorded an all-time high of over 36 million foreign visitors, with the number of travelers from China nearly tripling from the previous year. The surge in Asian tourists has created new opportunities, including a popular theatrical performance in Osaka tailored for Chinese visitors. The theater, which opened in May last year, typically offers shows in Japanese and English, but has recently introduced performances in Chinese, delighting audiences.

"I used to think most tourists came just for shopping, but I’m thrilled to see so many people visiting Japan to experience its culture," said one of the performers. "Tonight’s performance was a huge success, and we hope to continue hosting shows for Chinese tourists next year."

While major cities like Tokyo and Osaka remain top destinations, northern Japan is also seeing a surge in popularity. The Tohoku region, in particular, has gained attention due to the viral spread of its stunning snow-covered landscapes on social media, along with the resumption and expansion of international flights. This year, Tohoku dominated the rankings of fastest-growing destinations, with Yamagata Prefecture claiming the top spot.

In Yamagata City, breathtaking snow-covered scenery stretches as far as the eye can see. "It’s my first time seeing this," said a visitor from Taiwan. "It’s incredible."

With more than 3,000 visitors arriving daily to witness the region’s snowy landscapes, local inns are experiencing a surge in bookings. "We’re fully booked until around March 10th," said a representative from a local inn, noting that 80% of guests are from Taiwan and another 15% from Hong Kong. "We hope more people will come and discover the region’s hidden charm."

Even regions without snow are working to capitalize on the rebound in inbound tourism. In Mie Prefecture, a popular destination for foreign tourists is Mikimoto Pearl Island, known as the birthplace of cultured pearls. Among the attractions is a live demonstration by women divers, clad in traditional white garments, who retrieve pearls from the seabed six meters below. Visitors can also participate in workshops to create pearl-infused hand cream.

"Although we’ve recovered to about 90% of pre-pandemic levels, we’re still lagging slightly behind," said a local tourism official. "Once major cities have been fully rediscovered, we expect more visitors to explore regional areas like ours."

At Ise Jingu’s Okage Yokocho shopping street, large crowds of domestic tourists are visible even on weekdays. While foreign visitor numbers have surged by 70% in Tokyo, Osaka, and other major cities compared to pre-pandemic levels, Mie Prefecture remains about 10% below its previous peak. The delayed return of international flights has been a challenge, prompting tourism officials to turn to social media to promote local attractions directly to potential travelers.

At Mikimoto Pearl Island’s shop, a Hong Kong family, visiting for the first time, carefully examined pearl jewelry before purchasing a pearl-studded ring priced at 281,000 yen.

"For many foreign tourists, regional destinations are hard to access without joining a tour," said a tourism industry representative. "Our goal is to provide strong support so that visitors will want to return on their own for a second or third visit."

As Japan works to revitalize regional tourism and attract more international travelers, the question remains: Can the country position itself as a leading global tourism destination once again?

Source: YOMIURI

