OSAKA, Feb 02 (News On Japan) - Actor Shunsuke Daito explores the craftsmanship of his hometown, Sakai, Osaka, in Discovery! Tekuteku Learning.

Once a major trading hub, Sakai is known for its innovations in various industries, including the production of high-quality knives. Renowned for their razor-sharp precision, Sakai knives are said to be used by over 90% of professional chefs, highlighting their exceptional craftsmanship and reliability.

Source: KTV NEWS