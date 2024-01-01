News On Japan
Japan's 'Most Dangerous Zoo' Faces Closure Over Land Dispute

SAPPORO, Feb 04 (News On Japan) - North Safari Sapporo, a zoo in Sapporo, Hokkaido, known for allowing visitors to stay near lions and seals and often referred to as Japan’s 'most dangerous zoo,' is now facing potential closure due to a dispute over its land use.

The zoo, which opened in July 2005, houses around 150 species, including lions, reindeer, and South American sea lions. It gained popularity for offering interactive experiences such as feeding tigers. Located about 20 kilometers from central Sapporo, it attracts many families on weekends.

However, in 2024, the zoo sparked controversy when it introduced a cottage stay program where guests could sleep near seals, drawing criticism over alleged animal abuse.

The facility is operated by Success Tourism and is located in a designated "urbanization control area," where residential and commercial development is restricted. It has been operating without proper authorization.

Sapporo’s city government and the zoo’s management have differing views on the matter, and officials are now considering issuing an effective closure order.

Shuichi Tsubota, director of the Development Guidance Division at the Sapporo City Urban Bureau, explained:

"In 2004, before the zoo opened, city staff discovered unauthorized construction during a patrol. Since then, we have issued multiple directives."

The city has been deliberating an order for the facility’s removal under urban planning laws. Despite repeated instructions, the operator continued its business and even expanded facilities, adding restaurants and accommodations over the years.

City officials claim that despite repeated orders to remove unauthorized structures, North Safari Sapporo continued expanding its facilities. While the zoo itself lacks proper approval, the city permitted restaurant and lodging operations under separate regulations.

The zoo argues it had obtained the necessary permits before opening and submitted a relocation plan in December to resolve the issue. However, the facility has operated without a license for nearly 20 years and now faces potential closure. Concerns are growing over the fate of the animals, with discussions ongoing but no resolution in sight.

Source: FNN

