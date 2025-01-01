The Sacred Sword of Fortune: Gifu's Longstanding Naked Festival

GIFU, Feb 05 (News On Japan) - Aichi Prefecture’s Konomiya Shrine in Inazawa is famous for its Hadaka Matsuri (Naked Festival), which will be held on February 10th this year. However, a similar festival has been held for over 70 years at Hoko-in Temple in Ogaki City, Gifu Prefecture.

This year, the Hadaka Matsuri at Hoko-in, traditionally held during Setsubun, took place on February 2nd.

Amid energetic chants of “Yoisho! Yoisho!” participants vigorously pounded rice cakes, preparing a massive kagamimochi to be dedicated at Konomiya Shrine ahead of its festival in Inazawa on February 10th. This year’s Shin-otoko (New Man), Ta Kato, also participated, fervently waving a wooden staff while praying for prosperity and safety.

The highlight of the festival is an intense struggle as men in loincloths rush toward the Shin-otoko, seeking to rid themselves of bad luck. Similar to Konomiya Shrine’s famous festival, Ogaki City’s Hadaka Matsuri follows a tradition that has continued for decades.

The festival, held at Hoko-in Temple, is dedicated to Saimoku Fudō-son, a deity believed to bring business prosperity and household safety. Around 100 nearly naked men enter the cold waters of the nearby Segawa River to purify themselves. Participants come from across Japan, including Osaka and Gero, with some even joining spontaneously on the day of the event.

One of the festival’s key roles is the Shin-otoko, who is doused in sacred water and is believed to absorb misfortune from the other participants. This year, that honor was bestowed upon Kota Ikeda from Ikeda Town. “This is a rare opportunity,” Ikeda said. “I’ll do my best to take on this role.”

As the festival reaches its climax, the Rikenbo, a sacred wooden sword bearing the power of Saimoku Fudō-son, is fiercely contested. The man who seizes it is granted the title of Fuku-otoko (Fortunate Man), bringing him a year of good luck. This year, the title was won by Ka Teramoto, a 60-year-old resident of Ogaki City.

“I’ve been participating for over 20 years, but this is my first time winning,” Teramoto said. “It’s not just about me—I want to share happiness with everyone.”

With its deep-rooted traditions, Ogaki’s Hadaka Matsuri continues to be a cherished local event, ensuring that the spirit of the festival is passed down for generations to come.

