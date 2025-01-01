Grand Dolls From Showa Era on Display in Aichi

AICHI, Feb 05 (News On Japan) - An exhibition featuring opulent Hina dolls, once commonly displayed during the Showa era, is currently being held in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture.

At the Miyoshi City Museum of History and Folklore, visitors can view a display of "Goten Kazari" (palace-style decorations), a type of Hina doll arrangement that was widely popular in Aichi until the mid-Showa period. These displays feature an extravagant palace towering at the top of the tiered stand.

The palaces incorporate various architectural styles, inspired by shrines, temples, and castles. Some even have gold shachihoko, ornamental fish-shaped roof decorations.

Visitors gazed in fascination at these elaborate and rarely seen Hina doll displays, appreciating the grandeur of a bygone era.

Source: 東海テレビ NEWS ONE