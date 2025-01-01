News On Japan
Travel

Grand Dolls From Showa Era on Display in Aichi

AICHI, Feb 05 (News On Japan) - An exhibition featuring opulent Hina dolls, once commonly displayed during the Showa era, is currently being held in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture.

At the Miyoshi City Museum of History and Folklore, visitors can view a display of "Goten Kazari" (palace-style decorations), a type of Hina doll arrangement that was widely popular in Aichi until the mid-Showa period. These displays feature an extravagant palace towering at the top of the tiered stand.

The palaces incorporate various architectural styles, inspired by shrines, temples, and castles. Some even have gold shachihoko, ornamental fish-shaped roof decorations.

Visitors gazed in fascination at these elaborate and rarely seen Hina doll displays, appreciating the grandeur of a bygone era.

Source: 東海テレビ NEWS ONE

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Sapporo Snow Festival Opens With Spectacular Ice Sculptures

The 75th Sapporo Snow Festival kicked off on February 4th, drawing large crowds from both Japan and abroad to one of Hokkaido’s most iconic winter events.

Fire at Tokai Nuclear Plant Contained, No Radiation Leak

A fire broke out this afternoon in the central control room of the Tokai No. 2 nuclear power plant in Tokai Village, Ibaraki Prefecture. According to Japan Atomic Power Company, the fire started shortly before 2 p.m. in the control panel of the plant’s central control room, which is responsible for overseeing reactor operations.

Residents on Edge as Monkey Attacks Increase in Tokushima

A series of monkey attacks on residents have been reported in Tokushima City since January, with cases involving elementary and junior high school students prompting heightened police patrols.

Softbank Unveils 'Crystal' in Partnership With OpenAI

SoftBank Group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have launched a new AI services company in Japan, aiming to drive innovation in enterprise AI. At the unveiling, Son introduced the company’s first service, "Crystal," which he described as a revolutionary AI solution that will transform business operations.

New Russian Structures Appear on Disputed Northern Islands

Russia has expanded its facilities on Suisho Island in the Habomai group of the Northern Territories, which it continues to occupy illegally.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Grand Dolls From Showa Era on Display in Aichi

An exhibition featuring opulent Hina dolls, once commonly displayed during the Showa era, is currently being held in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture.

Aircraft Wing Hits Boarding Bridge in Fukushima

An All Nippon Airways aircraft arriving at Fukushima Airport on February 2nd made contact with a boarding bridge, though no injuries were reported among the 28 passengers and crew on board.

Sakai Knives: Trusted by Over 90% of Chefs for Their Razor-Sharp Edge

Actor Shunsuke Daito explores the craftsmanship of his hometown, Sakai, Osaka, in Discovery! Tekuteku Learning.

Yamagata Leads Japan’s Regional Tourism Revival

As the Lunar New Year holiday brings an influx of tourists from across Asia, Japan is experiencing a significant rise in inbound visitors. With attractions catering to Chinese-speaking tourists and picturesque winter landscapes drawing crowds to snow-covered regions, efforts to achieve a full post-pandemic recovery in inbound tourism are gaining momentum.

TeamLab Planets Expands With New Immersive Experience

A new area has opened at TeamLab Planets in Toyosu, Tokyo, bringing an expanded, immersive experience to visitors. The museum, known for its cutting-edge digital art installations, has increased its exhibition space by 1.5 times, adding around 20 new interactive artworks.

Highlights of Kanazawa and Kyoto | 2-Day Trip

Kyoto and Kanazawa are must-visit destinations for those who love traditional art and culture. Kyoto was the imperial capital for over 1,000 years, while Kanazawa was home to one of Japan's wealthiest samurai families. (japan-guide.com)

Tourists Flock to Hokkaido for Lunar New Year

Hokkaido is taking steps to address overtourism issues as large numbers of foreign visitors arrive during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Japanese Man Completes 7-Month Rickshaw Journey Across Africa

A Japanese man has successfully traversed the African continent over seven months—while pulling a rickshaw.