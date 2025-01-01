News On Japan
Kobe Airport Expands Charter Flights to Seoul, Shanghai

KOBE, Feb 06 (News On Japan) - Kobe Airport will begin operating international charter flights on April 18, connecting the city with five destinations, including Seoul, Shanghai, and Taiwan. The announcement comes as preparations for a new terminal continue ahead of the Osaka-Kansai Expo.

A total of 40 flights per week are planned, reducing travel time to approximately two hours to South Korea and about two and a half hours to China.

Mayor Hisamoto stated, "We are committed to ensuring a safe and reliable start to international operations."

The airport's new international terminal will feature a duty-free store, offering collaboration products with local Kobe businesses.

Source: MBS

