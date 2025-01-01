Futenma Base Redevelopment to Feature Central Park

NAHA, Feb 07 (News On Japan) - A meeting was held on February 5th to discuss the redevelopment of the Futenma Air Station site, a project led by Okinawa Prefecture and Ginowan City. Experts, local residents, and stakeholders exchanged opinions, with discussions centering on the creation of a new revitalization hub anchored by a large-scale park.

Participants in the redevelopment promotion conference included experts, representatives from relevant organizations, local residents, and landowners.

The meeting confirmed plans to establish a revitalization hub centered around a large park and to enhance public transportation infrastructure to improve connectivity with surrounding urban areas.

The committee aims to finalize a comprehensive plan by fiscal 2027 and integrate the redevelopment strategy into Okinawa’s economic revitalization plan starting in fiscal 2032.

