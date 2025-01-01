Japan Expo Thailand 2025' Showcases Japanese Food and Subculture

BANGKOK, Feb 08 (News On Japan) - One of Southeast Asia's largest events, 'Japan Expo Thailand 2025,' has opened, highlighting Japanese traditions and subculture to attract younger generations.

Cheers erupt from the crowd as idols perform on stage. While it may seem like a familiar scene, this is Bangkok, Thailand.

"I came to see Japanese artists. It's so much fun," said a visitor.

The event, which began on February 7 in the Thai capital, marks its 10th edition this year. Attendees can experience a variety of Japanese culture, from sushi and takoyaki to anime, manga, and traditional attire like kimono.

"I love Japanese food and even enjoy cooking it. Whenever there's a Japanese event, I want to join," said another visitor.

A special corner allows guests to try origami, a popular Japanese craft worldwide. High school students studying Japanese in Thailand took on a more advanced challenge, creating landscapes of Japan through origami.

"I've liked Japan since middle school. My favorite anime and soccer players are Japanese, so I wanted to learn the language," said one student. Another added, "I want to study in Japan and earn a scholarship, so I need to work hard."

According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, about 1.15 million Thai tourists visited Japan in 2024, an increase of 150,000 from the previous year. The number is approaching pre-pandemic levels from 2019, with growing interest among younger generations in Japan's culture.

The three-day expo is expected to attract around 700,000 visitors and generate an economic impact of approximately 4.5 billion yen.

