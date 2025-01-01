Ishiba Holds First Talks With Trump, Pledges $1 Trillion in US Investment

WASHINGTON DC, Feb 08 (News On Japan) - Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held his first meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington on the morning of the 7th (early on the 8th Japan time). During the talks, Trump pressed for a resolution to the US trade deficit with Japan, warning that tariffs could become an option if trade imbalances persist.

At a joint press conference, Trump addressed the planned acquisition of US steel giant U.S. Steel by Nippon Steel, stating, "Rather than a buyout, we have agreed on a substantial investment." In response, Ishiba announced that Japan's investment in the United States would be expanded to a scale of $1 trillion (151 trillion yen).

Source: Kyodo