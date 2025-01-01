Foreign Tourists Spend Record 8.1 Trillion Yen in Japan

TOKYO, Feb 10 (News On Japan) - Foreign tourists spent a record 8.1 trillion yen in Japan last year, an amount equivalent to the cost of building 203 Tokyo Skytree towers. As Japan continues to attract visitors from around the world, many are curious about where this money goes and the financial backgrounds of those spending it.

A survey conducted in Tokyo’s Shibuya district revealed fascinating insights into tourists' expenditures. Among them was a family from Australia on a three-week trip, visiting Kyoto and experiencing snowboarding. Their budget for the five-member trip was 1.92 million yen. The father, working in the research field, disclosed an annual income of 25 million yen.

In front of a popular beef bowl chain, a man from Austria waited in line, eager to take a photo with the restaurant sign, stating that such establishments were rare in his home country. He and his brother, who work in the pharmaceutical and automotive industries respectively, earn 11 million yen and 4.7 million yen annually. Their goal in Japan was to shop at a luxury fashion store that is unavailable in Austria, spending 66,000 yen on a coveted item at a price significantly lower than in Europe.

Another visitor, a fashion designer from Australia earning 7.6 million yen annually, expressed admiration for Japan’s bold fashion culture. He allocated 500,000 yen for his trip, purchasing second-hand luxury goods. He noted that while some items in Japan were expensive, many were more affordable than in Australia, including food and alcohol. Even a meal at McDonald's was noticeably cheaper, with two set meals costing the equivalent of a single set in Australia.

A couple from Singapore, with a combined annual income of around 14 million yen, returned to Japan for the second time. Their first visit included trying on traditional kimono, while this time, they traveled all the way to Kumamoto to take a photo with the city’s famous mascot.

In Akihabara, a middle school teacher from Kuwait, earning about 5 million yen a year, spent part of his annual savings on the trip. He emphasized that, as an unmarried traveler, he could afford such expenses more easily. His purchases included gaming accessories, but his main focus was on experiences, such as visiting Hakone, enjoying its hot springs, and tasting the region’s famous black eggs.

Among the travelers surveyed, an exceptionally wealthy family from Jakarta stood out. The six-member group planned a two-week trip across Japan, with a budget exceeding 15 million yen. When asked about their occupation, they revealed they ran a restaurant business but declined to disclose their annual income.

A survey of 80 foreign tourists found that the average travel budget was 1.08 million yen per visitor. As more international travelers seek unique experiences in Japan, spending is shifting from traditional sightseeing to high-end shopping and cultural activities.

