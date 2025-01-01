News On Japan
Travel

USJ Ticket Buyers to Receive Expo Admission

OSAKA, Feb 10 (News On Japan) - With just two months remaining until the opening of the Osaka-Kansai Expo, new initiatives are being introduced to enhance visitor convenience.

The Expo Association has announced a new discount on admission tickets for the event. Visitors who purchase tickets to Universal Studios Japan (USJ) through the theme park's official website will be eligible for a 10% discount on Expo tickets.

Two types of tickets will be eligible for this promotion: the "Early Period Ticket," valid from the Expo’s opening until July 18, and the "Early Discount One-Day Ticket," which can be used on any day during the event.

For example, the Early Period Ticket, originally priced at 5,000 yen, will be available for 4,500 yen, while the Early Discount One-Day Ticket, normally 6,700 yen, will be reduced to 6,030 yen. The discount will take effect on February 13, exactly two months before the Expo's opening, and will apply to USJ tickets purchased from that date onward.

In addition to ticket promotions, efforts are underway to address transportation challenges, particularly a shortage of taxis. The Expo is expected to attract up to 230,000 visitors per day, with train and bus services currently being the primary transportation options. However, these alone are insufficient to accommodate the projected demand, making taxis a crucial supplement.

An estimated 2,700 taxis will be required daily to transport visitors to the Expo site, but the current fleet falls short by 1,880 vehicles. To mitigate this issue, ride-sharing services operated by general drivers will be expanded. The current daily limit of 210 ride-sharing vehicles will be doubled to 433 from April, with regulations being relaxed to facilitate this increase.

However, Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura expressed reservations about the measure, stating, "I believe this is still insufficient, but under the current legal framework, this is the maximum possible adjustment."

The Expo is expected to drive significant changes in Japan’s transportation infrastructure, with stakeholders hoping that effective solutions will be implemented and regulatory frameworks adjusted as needed.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Avalanche Strikes Tsuchiyu Onsen in Fukushima

An avalanche occurred around noon on Monday along a prefectural road in Fukushima City, leaving two hot spring inns isolated once again due to record snowfall.

USJ Ticket Buyers to Receive Expo Admission

With just two months remaining until the opening of the Osaka-Kansai Expo, new initiatives are being introduced to enhance visitor convenience.

Police Raid Kyoto University Dormitory Following Student Protest

Six Kyoto University students have been arrested for storming the university’s main administration building during a 2022 dormitory festival with about 250 others, disrupting operations with loudspeakers, leading police to conduct a search of Kumano Dormitory on Sunday.

Foreign Tourists Spend Record 8.1 Trillion Yen in Japan

Foreign tourists spent a record 8.1 trillion yen in Japan last year, an amount equivalent to the cost of building 203 Tokyo Skytree towers. As Japan continues to attract visitors from around the world, many are curious about where this money goes and the financial backgrounds of those spending it.

Boat Travel from Kyoto to Expo 2025 to Become a Reality

Boat travel from Kyoto to the Expo 2025 site in Yumeshima will become possible next month as a council promoting Yodogawa river transport announced the opening of a new route from Fushimi.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Local Leaders Push for Shinkansen Linking Osaka and Yamaguchi

Local government leaders have gathered to discuss efforts to bring the long-envisioned San’in Shinkansen, which would connect Osaka and Yamaguchi, closer to reality.

Foreign Tourists Spend Record 8.1 Trillion Yen in Japan

Foreign tourists spent a record 8.1 trillion yen in Japan last year, an amount equivalent to the cost of building 203 Tokyo Skytree towers. As Japan continues to attract visitors from around the world, many are curious about where this money goes and the financial backgrounds of those spending it.

Japan Expo Thailand 2025' Showcases Japanese Food and Subculture

One of Southeast Asia's largest events, 'Japan Expo Thailand 2025,' has opened, highlighting Japanese traditions and subculture to attract younger generations.

Boat Travel from Kyoto to Expo 2025 to Become a Reality

Boat travel from Kyoto to the Expo 2025 site in Yumeshima will become possible next month as a council promoting Yodogawa river transport announced the opening of a new route from Fushimi.

Once a Poison Gas Factory, Now a Rabbit Paradise

Located off the coast of Takehara City, Hiroshima Prefecture, Ōkunoshima—popularly known as "Rabbit Island"—is home to hundreds of wild rabbits. Every year, thousands of tourists visit the island to interact with the animals, but few are aware of its somber past as a former poison gas manufacturing site.

Expo Site Bans Large Luggage

Visitors to the Osaka-Kansai Expo will not be allowed to bring large luggage, such as suitcases, into the venue. Organizers are urging attendees to store their bags at hotels or train stations before arrival.

Karuizawa Day Trip from Tokyo

An upmarket mountain resort in Nagano Prefecture, Karuizawa makes a great day trip from Tokyo via the Hokuriku Shinkansen. In this video, we explore the town on foot and then head higher into the mountains to visit a volcanic park. (japan-guide.com)

Kobe Airport Expands Charter Flights to Seoul, Shanghai

Kobe Airport will begin operating international charter flights on April 18, connecting the city with five destinations, including Seoul, Shanghai, and Taiwan. The announcement comes as preparations for a new terminal continue ahead of the Osaka-Kansai Expo.