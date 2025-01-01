USJ Ticket Buyers to Receive Expo Admission

OSAKA, Feb 10 (News On Japan) - With just two months remaining until the opening of the Osaka-Kansai Expo, new initiatives are being introduced to enhance visitor convenience.

The Expo Association has announced a new discount on admission tickets for the event. Visitors who purchase tickets to Universal Studios Japan (USJ) through the theme park's official website will be eligible for a 10% discount on Expo tickets.

Two types of tickets will be eligible for this promotion: the "Early Period Ticket," valid from the Expo’s opening until July 18, and the "Early Discount One-Day Ticket," which can be used on any day during the event.

For example, the Early Period Ticket, originally priced at 5,000 yen, will be available for 4,500 yen, while the Early Discount One-Day Ticket, normally 6,700 yen, will be reduced to 6,030 yen. The discount will take effect on February 13, exactly two months before the Expo's opening, and will apply to USJ tickets purchased from that date onward.

In addition to ticket promotions, efforts are underway to address transportation challenges, particularly a shortage of taxis. The Expo is expected to attract up to 230,000 visitors per day, with train and bus services currently being the primary transportation options. However, these alone are insufficient to accommodate the projected demand, making taxis a crucial supplement.

An estimated 2,700 taxis will be required daily to transport visitors to the Expo site, but the current fleet falls short by 1,880 vehicles. To mitigate this issue, ride-sharing services operated by general drivers will be expanded. The current daily limit of 210 ride-sharing vehicles will be doubled to 433 from April, with regulations being relaxed to facilitate this increase.

However, Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura expressed reservations about the measure, stating, "I believe this is still insufficient, but under the current legal framework, this is the maximum possible adjustment."

The Expo is expected to drive significant changes in Japan’s transportation infrastructure, with stakeholders hoping that effective solutions will be implemented and regulatory frameworks adjusted as needed.

Source: YOMIURI