Avalanche Strikes Tsuchiyu Onsen in Fukushima

FUKUSHIMA, Feb 10 (News On Japan) - An avalanche occurred around noon on Monday along a prefectural road in Fukushima City, leaving two hot spring inns isolated once again due to record snowfall.

Reporter: "It’s an avalanche. Please turn back, it’s dangerous!"

According to Fukushima Prefecture, the avalanche struck a mountainous area in Tsuchiyu Onsen Town around 11:40 a.m., prompting authorities to close a 5.6-kilometer section of the road.

Earlier in the morning, at around 4 a.m., another avalanche had already occurred near the same location, temporarily isolating approximately 160 people, including guests at two inns.

Although the road closure was briefly lifted after snow removal efforts, the area is now cut off again.

Source: TBS

USJ Ticket Buyers to Receive Expo Admission

With just two months remaining until the opening of the Osaka-Kansai Expo, new initiatives are being introduced to enhance visitor convenience.

Police Raid Kyoto University Dormitory Following Student Protest

Six Kyoto University students have been arrested for storming the university’s main administration building during a 2022 dormitory festival with about 250 others, disrupting operations with loudspeakers, leading police to conduct a search of Kumano Dormitory on Sunday.

Foreign Tourists Spend Record 8.1 Trillion Yen in Japan

Foreign tourists spent a record 8.1 trillion yen in Japan last year, an amount equivalent to the cost of building 203 Tokyo Skytree towers. As Japan continues to attract visitors from around the world, many are curious about where this money goes and the financial backgrounds of those spending it.

Boat Travel from Kyoto to Expo 2025 to Become a Reality

Boat travel from Kyoto to the Expo 2025 site in Yumeshima will become possible next month as a council promoting Yodogawa river transport announced the opening of a new route from Fushimi.

