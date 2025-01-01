Avalanche Strikes Tsuchiyu Onsen in Fukushima

FUKUSHIMA, Feb 10 (News On Japan) - An avalanche occurred around noon on Monday along a prefectural road in Fukushima City, leaving two hot spring inns isolated once again due to record snowfall.

Reporter: "It’s an avalanche. Please turn back, it’s dangerous!"

According to Fukushima Prefecture, the avalanche struck a mountainous area in Tsuchiyu Onsen Town around 11:40 a.m., prompting authorities to close a 5.6-kilometer section of the road.

Earlier in the morning, at around 4 a.m., another avalanche had already occurred near the same location, temporarily isolating approximately 160 people, including guests at two inns.

Although the road closure was briefly lifted after snow removal efforts, the area is now cut off again.

Source: TBS