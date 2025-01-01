News On Japan
Society

Osaka Museum Discovers Hidden Treasure

OSAKA, Feb 10 (News On Japan) - Osaka City Museum of Fine Arts is undergoing its first major renovation since its opening, and during the process, a ceiling from 1936 was discovered. The museum also found graffiti left from the postwar period when the building was under the control of the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the Allied Forces.

Some of these historical features will be preserved as part of the museum's legacy.

The museum was originally built with donations from the Sumitomo family, and decorative elements inspired by the family crest can still be seen on the walls.

Once renovations are complete, the museum will feature a newly constructed terrace offering a panoramic view of Keitakuen Garden. Advanced lighting technology will also be introduced to enhance the presentation of the artworks. The museum is scheduled to reopen on March 1.

The renovation project, the largest since the museum's establishment, was prompted by the aging structure and preparations for the Osaka-Kansai Expo. The ceiling was discovered in the museum’s central hall, where a large chandelier had previously hung.

The chandelier, installed in 1977, had become an iconic feature of the museum. However, earthquake safety concerns led to its removal. As workers dismantled the ceiling, they found the original ceiling from 1936 preserved underneath. The ceiling, still in its original white and pristine condition, will be restored to its former appearance, allowing visitors to experience the atmosphere of the museum as it was nearly 90 years ago.

During the renovations, workers also discovered graffiti left behind when the building was occupied by the GHQ after World War II. One notable inscription reads "Drinking Boys," marking a designated water source.

The Osaka City Museum of Fine Arts, which opened in 1936, was conceived in the Taisho era. At the time, Osaka lacked a major art museum, while public institutions in Tokyo and Kyoto flourished. Determined to fill this gap, the city government decided to establish a museum. However, finding a suitable location proved challenging, as an art museum requires stable humidity and an elevated site.

Osaka Castle Park was considered but ultimately deemed unsuitable. The breakthrough came when Sumitomo Kichizaemon, the 15th head of the Sumitomo family and a key figure in the Sumitomo conglomerate, stepped in. Historical records show that Baron Sumitomo offered to donate land for the museum on the condition that the city proceed with its construction. The family contributed approximately 1.5 times the required land area in the Chausuyama district, leading to the museum’s creation.

To this day, a reminder of the Sumitomo family's generosity can be found in the museum’s design—the wall decorations incorporate elements modeled after the Sumitomo family crest. The museum was built on the site of the family's former residence, which has since become a beloved public space.

The renovation will transform the museum with a new terrace overlooking Keitakuen Garden, which was originally the Sumitomo family’s private garden. Previously, visitors could hardly see the garden from the museum, but the new design restores the original view of the landscape.

According to the museum director, the view of the museum from the garden is also remarkable. "It is truly beautiful. I believe it ranks among the top three most stunning museum buildings in Japan," he said.

The renovation also includes the installation of a state-of-the-art lighting system developed by a specialized company. The system is designed to enhance the display of artworks by adjusting lighting conditions with a simple touch. By strategically directing light to specific areas, the system ensures that each piece is showcased in optimal conditions. This will also improve efficiency in exhibition changes, reducing the time required for adjustments.

The Osaka City Museum of Fine Arts and Keitakuen Garden will reopen together on March 1. "We hope visitors will enjoy the artworks that have been carefully collected over the years and appreciate the museum’s rich history," said an official.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Avalanche Strikes Tsuchiyu Onsen in Fukushima

An avalanche occurred around noon on Monday along a prefectural road in Fukushima City, leaving two hot spring inns isolated once again due to record snowfall.

USJ Ticket Buyers to Receive Expo Admission

With just two months remaining until the opening of the Osaka-Kansai Expo, new initiatives are being introduced to enhance visitor convenience.

Police Raid Kyoto University Dormitory Following Student Protest

Six Kyoto University students have been arrested for storming the university’s main administration building during a 2022 dormitory festival with about 250 others, disrupting operations with loudspeakers, leading police to conduct a search of Kumano Dormitory on Sunday.

Foreign Tourists Spend Record 8.1 Trillion Yen in Japan

Foreign tourists spent a record 8.1 trillion yen in Japan last year, an amount equivalent to the cost of building 203 Tokyo Skytree towers. As Japan continues to attract visitors from around the world, many are curious about where this money goes and the financial backgrounds of those spending it.

Boat Travel from Kyoto to Expo 2025 to Become a Reality

Boat travel from Kyoto to the Expo 2025 site in Yumeshima will become possible next month as a council promoting Yodogawa river transport announced the opening of a new route from Fushimi.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Osaka Museum Discovers Hidden Treasure

Osaka City Museum of Fine Arts is undergoing its first major renovation since its opening, and during the process, a ceiling from 1936 was discovered. The museum also found graffiti left from the postwar period when the building was under the control of the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the Allied Forces.

Low-Alcohol Drinks and Board Games: The Evolving Culture of Gen Z

Gen Z, known for valuing their personal time, is redefining how they unwind after work. From low-alcohol cocktails to board games, new trends are emerging in Tokyo's nightlife scene.

Fiery Descent at Wakayama's Kamikura Shrine

The annual Otomo Festival took place on February 6th at Kamikura Shrine, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Shingu City, Wakayama Prefecture. The event saw men clad in white robes, each carrying a flaming torch, racing down the shrine’s steep stone steps in a centuries-old tradition.

Man in Stockings Arrested for Indecent Exposure at Convenience Store

A 55-year-old demolition worker has been arrested on suspicion of violating Hokkaido’s Public Nuisance Prevention Ordinance after entering a convenience store wearing only stockings on his lower body and exposing himself to a female clerk.

Why Did This Rural Village Build a Billion-Yen Toilet?

A newly built public toilet in a remote village in Nara Prefecture has become the subject of controversy—not for its design, but for its staggering cost of nearly 1 billion yen.

Japan’s ‘Most Dangerous Zoo’ Faces Closure Over Land Dispute

North Safari Sapporo, a zoo in Sapporo, Hokkaido, known for allowing visitors to stay near lions and seals and often referred to as Japan’s 'most dangerous zoo,' is now facing potential closure due to a dispute over its land use.

Private Arrest YouTubers Given Suspended Sentences for Drug Incitement

Two self-styled "private arrest" YouTubers have been handed suspended sentences after being convicted of inciting a man to bring illegal drugs.

Man Arrested in Connection with Dismembered Body

A man has been arrested on suspicion of abandoning a body after a dismembered male corpse was discovered in a mountainous area of Higashi-Osaka.