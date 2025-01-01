Osaka Museum Discovers Hidden Treasure

OSAKA, Feb 10 (News On Japan) - Osaka City Museum of Fine Arts is undergoing its first major renovation since its opening, and during the process, a ceiling from 1936 was discovered. The museum also found graffiti left from the postwar period when the building was under the control of the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the Allied Forces.

Some of these historical features will be preserved as part of the museum's legacy.

The museum was originally built with donations from the Sumitomo family, and decorative elements inspired by the family crest can still be seen on the walls.

Once renovations are complete, the museum will feature a newly constructed terrace offering a panoramic view of Keitakuen Garden. Advanced lighting technology will also be introduced to enhance the presentation of the artworks. The museum is scheduled to reopen on March 1.

The renovation project, the largest since the museum's establishment, was prompted by the aging structure and preparations for the Osaka-Kansai Expo. The ceiling was discovered in the museum’s central hall, where a large chandelier had previously hung.

The chandelier, installed in 1977, had become an iconic feature of the museum. However, earthquake safety concerns led to its removal. As workers dismantled the ceiling, they found the original ceiling from 1936 preserved underneath. The ceiling, still in its original white and pristine condition, will be restored to its former appearance, allowing visitors to experience the atmosphere of the museum as it was nearly 90 years ago.

During the renovations, workers also discovered graffiti left behind when the building was occupied by the GHQ after World War II. One notable inscription reads "Drinking Boys," marking a designated water source.

The Osaka City Museum of Fine Arts, which opened in 1936, was conceived in the Taisho era. At the time, Osaka lacked a major art museum, while public institutions in Tokyo and Kyoto flourished. Determined to fill this gap, the city government decided to establish a museum. However, finding a suitable location proved challenging, as an art museum requires stable humidity and an elevated site.

Osaka Castle Park was considered but ultimately deemed unsuitable. The breakthrough came when Sumitomo Kichizaemon, the 15th head of the Sumitomo family and a key figure in the Sumitomo conglomerate, stepped in. Historical records show that Baron Sumitomo offered to donate land for the museum on the condition that the city proceed with its construction. The family contributed approximately 1.5 times the required land area in the Chausuyama district, leading to the museum’s creation.

To this day, a reminder of the Sumitomo family's generosity can be found in the museum’s design—the wall decorations incorporate elements modeled after the Sumitomo family crest. The museum was built on the site of the family's former residence, which has since become a beloved public space.

The renovation will transform the museum with a new terrace overlooking Keitakuen Garden, which was originally the Sumitomo family’s private garden. Previously, visitors could hardly see the garden from the museum, but the new design restores the original view of the landscape.

According to the museum director, the view of the museum from the garden is also remarkable. "It is truly beautiful. I believe it ranks among the top three most stunning museum buildings in Japan," he said.

The renovation also includes the installation of a state-of-the-art lighting system developed by a specialized company. The system is designed to enhance the display of artworks by adjusting lighting conditions with a simple touch. By strategically directing light to specific areas, the system ensures that each piece is showcased in optimal conditions. This will also improve efficiency in exhibition changes, reducing the time required for adjustments.

The Osaka City Museum of Fine Arts and Keitakuen Garden will reopen together on March 1. "We hope visitors will enjoy the artworks that have been carefully collected over the years and appreciate the museum’s rich history," said an official.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS