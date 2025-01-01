News On Japan
Politics

Japan's Visa Easing for Chinese Tourists Sparks Political Debate

TOKYO, Feb 12 (News On Japan) - Japan’s recent decision to ease visa requirements for Chinese tourists has sparked mixed reactions, with some expecting an influx of visitors and others arguing that the impact will be limited.

The changes, announced in December and implemented in late January, coincide with China’s Lunar New Year holiday, a peak travel season. While many Chinese tourists have visited Japan during this period, the policy shift has become a point of contention.

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya stated: 'We have decided to implement a series of visa relaxation measures for Chinese tourists.'

However, the decision, which was announced during Iwaya’s visit to Beijing in December, faced opposition from some lawmakers within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

LDP Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Tsuyoshi Hoshino questioned the move: 'Why was this decision rushed? What was the necessity?'

Amid criticism over a lack of prior consultation, LDP members directly appealed to Iwaya to reconsider the plan.

Public opinion on the issue remains divided. Some Japanese citizens express concerns over tourist behavior:

'It's a negative move. There are too many people who lack basic manners, speaking loudly in public spaces.'

Others, particularly those in the tourism industry, welcome the change:

'During the pandemic, business was at a standstill. More tourists mean more work, so it’s a relief.'

A JNN public opinion poll found that 29% of respondents supported the government’s policy, while 59% opposed it.

The most controversial aspect of the visa relaxation is the introduction of a new 10-year multiple-entry visa for high-income individuals. Although the specific income requirements have not been disclosed, they are said to be strict.

A travel agency catering to wealthy Chinese tourists estimates that only a few tens of thousands will meet the criteria, and of those, only a fraction—perhaps one in a thousand—will actually visit Japan.

Tomoki Kobayashi, CEO of Mingle Inc., noted: 'People might expect a surge in arrivals, but in reality, the number of eligible travelers is very small. A sharp increase in visitors is unlikely.'

While some economic benefits are anticipated, Kobayashi suggested that the policy’s true significance may lie elsewhere.

'Japan-China relations are not in the best shape right now. Rather than being purely about tourism, this move may have had a greater political motive.'

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Will Japan’s Gas Costs Fall?

Following the Japan-U.S. summit during the Trump administration, discussions about liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports gained momentum. The agreement to expand LNG purchases from the U.S. was seen as a key development, but significant challenges remain. Will this lead to lower gas prices in Japan? And what are the five countries that pose obstacles to fulfilling this commitment?

Japan's Visa Easing for Chinese Tourists Sparks Political Debate

Japan’s recent decision to ease visa requirements for Chinese tourists has sparked mixed reactions, with some expecting an influx of visitors and others arguing that the impact will be limited.

Thousands Clash in Aichi’s Naked Festival

Aichi’s famed Konomiya Hadaka Festival took place on February 10th at Konomiya Shrine in Inazawa City, where men clad in only fundoshi loincloths clashed in a frenzied struggle. The traditional event, which has continued for over 1,200 years, centers around the ‘Shin Otoko’ or ‘Sacred Man,’ chosen by lottery, whom participants believe will cleanse them of misfortune if they manage to touch him.

Japan to Release Emergency Rice Reserves Amid Rising Prices

Rice prices in Japan continue to rise, despite the government’s plan to release emergency reserves in an effort to stabilize the market. A bowl of tendon, topped with freshly fried tempura, is incomplete without steaming hot rice, but the cost of this staple has been steadily increasing.

Avalanche Strikes Tsuchiyu Onsen in Fukushima

An avalanche occurred around noon on Monday along a prefectural road in Fukushima City, leaving two hot spring inns isolated once again due to record snowfall.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Politics NEWS

Japan to Review Dangerous Driving Law

Justice Minister Suzuki has referred a proposal to the Legislative Council for a revision of Japan's dangerous driving causing death or injury law.

Ishiba Holds First Talks With Trump, Pledges $1 Trillion in US Investment

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held his first meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington on the morning of the 7th (early on the 8th Japan time). During the talks, Trump pressed for a resolution to the US trade deficit with Japan, warning that tariffs could become an option if trade imbalances persist.

Futenma Base Redevelopment to Feature Central Park

A meeting was held on February 5th to discuss the redevelopment of the Futenma Air Station site, a project led by Okinawa Prefecture and Ginowan City. Experts, local residents, and stakeholders exchanged opinions, with discussions centering on the creation of a new revitalization hub anchored by a large-scale park.

Ishiba Seeks Stronger Japan-U.S. Ties as He Prepares for First Meeting with Trump

Prime Minister Ishiba will depart for the United States on the night of February 6th for his first summit meeting with U.S. President Trump.

Experts Warn of Strain on Japan's Healthcare as Medical Costs Rises

The Japanese government is set to raise the cap on high-cost medical expenses starting in August, a decision that has ignited intense debate among politicians, healthcare experts, and the general public.

Maehara Gambles on Free High School Tuition -- Will It Become Reality?

Discussions on making high school tuition free have been gaining momentum in the Japanese Diet, with negotiations intensifying among the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), the Democratic Party for the People (DPP), and Nippon Ishin (Japan Innovation Party).

The Rise of the Democratic Party for the People

The Democratic Party for the People (DPP) has been making significant strides in Japan’s political landscape, with party leader Yuichiro Tamaki at the forefront of discussions on electoral strategies and policy initiatives.

New Russian Structures Appear on Disputed Northern Islands

Russia has expanded its facilities on Suisho Island in the Habomai group of the Northern Territories, which it continues to occupy illegally.