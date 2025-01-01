Japan's Visa Easing for Chinese Tourists Sparks Political Debate

TOKYO, Feb 12 (News On Japan) - Japan’s recent decision to ease visa requirements for Chinese tourists has sparked mixed reactions, with some expecting an influx of visitors and others arguing that the impact will be limited.

The changes, announced in December and implemented in late January, coincide with China’s Lunar New Year holiday, a peak travel season. While many Chinese tourists have visited Japan during this period, the policy shift has become a point of contention.

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya stated: 'We have decided to implement a series of visa relaxation measures for Chinese tourists.'

However, the decision, which was announced during Iwaya’s visit to Beijing in December, faced opposition from some lawmakers within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

LDP Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Tsuyoshi Hoshino questioned the move: 'Why was this decision rushed? What was the necessity?'

Amid criticism over a lack of prior consultation, LDP members directly appealed to Iwaya to reconsider the plan.

Public opinion on the issue remains divided. Some Japanese citizens express concerns over tourist behavior:

'It's a negative move. There are too many people who lack basic manners, speaking loudly in public spaces.'

Others, particularly those in the tourism industry, welcome the change:

'During the pandemic, business was at a standstill. More tourists mean more work, so it’s a relief.'

A JNN public opinion poll found that 29% of respondents supported the government’s policy, while 59% opposed it.

The most controversial aspect of the visa relaxation is the introduction of a new 10-year multiple-entry visa for high-income individuals. Although the specific income requirements have not been disclosed, they are said to be strict.

A travel agency catering to wealthy Chinese tourists estimates that only a few tens of thousands will meet the criteria, and of those, only a fraction—perhaps one in a thousand—will actually visit Japan.

Tomoki Kobayashi, CEO of Mingle Inc., noted: 'People might expect a surge in arrivals, but in reality, the number of eligible travelers is very small. A sharp increase in visitors is unlikely.'

While some economic benefits are anticipated, Kobayashi suggested that the policy’s true significance may lie elsewhere.

'Japan-China relations are not in the best shape right now. Rather than being purely about tourism, this move may have had a greater political motive.'

Source: TBS