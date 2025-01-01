Red-Crowned Cranes Perform Courtship Dance in Hokkaido

HOKKAIDO, Feb 18 (News On Japan) - Red-crowned cranes have returned in large numbers this season, creating a mesmerizing spectacle across Hokkaido’s snowy plains. The birds were seen leisurely pecking at food while pairs, preparing for the upcoming breeding season, spread their wings and engaged in an elegant courtship dance.

Around 120 cranes gathered at a feeding ground on Monday morning, filling the air with their distinctive high-pitched calls of "ko-ko" and "kak-kak."

Red-crowned cranes, known as tancho in Japan, are among the most iconic and revered bird species in East Asia. With their striking white plumage, black necks, and distinctive red crowns, they have long been celebrated in Japanese culture, appearing in folklore, art, and even as a symbol of longevity and good fortune.

These majestic birds are primarily found in wetlands and marshes across Japan, China, Russia, and the Korean Peninsula. In Japan, they are most famously associated with Hokkaido, where conservation efforts have helped stabilize their population. Once on the brink of extinction due to habitat loss and overhunting, red-crowned cranes have seen a resurgence thanks to protected feeding programs, particularly in Kushiro, a key sanctuary for the species.

During winter, the cranes gather in snow-covered fields, where they perform synchronized courtship dances, leaping gracefully with outstretched wings. Their haunting, trumpeting calls echo across the frozen landscape, a spectacle that attracts birdwatchers and photographers from around the world.

Despite ongoing conservation efforts, red-crowned cranes remain classified as an endangered species, with fewer than 3,000 individuals left in the wild. Habitat degradation and climate change continue to pose threats, making sustained protection measures essential for their survival.

Source: Kyodo