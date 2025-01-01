News On Japan
Travel

Red-Crowned Cranes Perform Courtship Dance in Hokkaido

HOKKAIDO, Feb 18 (News On Japan) - Red-crowned cranes have returned in large numbers this season, creating a mesmerizing spectacle across Hokkaido’s snowy plains. The birds were seen leisurely pecking at food while pairs, preparing for the upcoming breeding season, spread their wings and engaged in an elegant courtship dance.

Around 120 cranes gathered at a feeding ground on Monday morning, filling the air with their distinctive high-pitched calls of "ko-ko" and "kak-kak."

Red-crowned cranes, known as tancho in Japan, are among the most iconic and revered bird species in East Asia. With their striking white plumage, black necks, and distinctive red crowns, they have long been celebrated in Japanese culture, appearing in folklore, art, and even as a symbol of longevity and good fortune.

These majestic birds are primarily found in wetlands and marshes across Japan, China, Russia, and the Korean Peninsula. In Japan, they are most famously associated with Hokkaido, where conservation efforts have helped stabilize their population. Once on the brink of extinction due to habitat loss and overhunting, red-crowned cranes have seen a resurgence thanks to protected feeding programs, particularly in Kushiro, a key sanctuary for the species.

During winter, the cranes gather in snow-covered fields, where they perform synchronized courtship dances, leaping gracefully with outstretched wings. Their haunting, trumpeting calls echo across the frozen landscape, a spectacle that attracts birdwatchers and photographers from around the world.

Despite ongoing conservation efforts, red-crowned cranes remain classified as an endangered species, with fewer than 3,000 individuals left in the wild. Habitat degradation and climate change continue to pose threats, making sustained protection measures essential for their survival.

Source: Kyodo

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Debate Stalls Over Japan's Imperial Succession

Representatives from various political parties in both the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors met on February 17th for a plenary session to discuss measures to secure the number of imperial family members. The debate focused on whether female members of the imperial family should retain their status after marriage.

Why Foreign Visitors Are Raving About Japan’s All-You-Can-Eat Dining

From shabu-shabu with customizable sauces to unconventional okonomiyaki grilling techniques, Japan’s all-you-can-eat dining culture has become a significant attraction for foreign visitors, drawing widespread praise for its affordability, variety, and interactive dining experience.

Saudi Arabia Showcases Coffee Culture Ahead Of Expo 2025

Saudi Arabia, which is set to showcase a pavilion at the Osaka-Kansai Expo, held a cultural event on February 15th to introduce its traditions and hospitality.

Expo 2025 Tests 3D-Printed Toilets

At the site of Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai, construction is underway using 3D printers to create architectural structures, including restrooms. The technology, which prints out designs in three dimensions, is being tested for large-scale applications.

Foreign ministers of Japan, US, South Korea agree to strengthen ties

The foreign ministers of Japan, the United States and South Korea have agreed to strengthen their trilateral ties to address security issues together. (NHK)

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Red-Crowned Cranes Perform Courtship Dance in Hokkaido

Red-crowned cranes have returned in large numbers this season, creating a mesmerizing spectacle across Hokkaido’s snowy plains. The birds were seen leisurely pecking at food while pairs, preparing for the upcoming breeding season, spread their wings and engaged in an elegant courtship dance.

Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum Sees Record 2 Million Visitors This Year

Hiroshima’s Peace Memorial Museum has welcomed over 2 million visitors this fiscal year, reaching the milestone on Sunday for the first time.

Japan’s Influenza Outbreak a Problem for Tourists?

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu, widely known for her role in the 2001 television drama 'Meteor Garden,' passed away at the age of 48 due to pneumonia induced by influenza. Hsu contracted the flu during a family vacation in Japan over the Lunar New Year holiday and subsequently developed severe pneumonia.

Whiteout Conditions in Hokkaido and Tohoku

A powerful winter storm swept across northern Japan on Friday, bringing severe weather conditions that disrupted daily life and caused significant damage. Heavy snowfall led to whiteout conditions in Hokkaido and Tohoku, making driving hazardous as visibility dropped to near zero.

New Doraemon Attraction Opens at Universal Studios Japan

A new Doraemon-themed attraction has opened at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, celebrating the upcoming March release of the film Doraemon: Nobita’s Art World Adventure.

HIDDEN Teahouse in Ueno Park | Tokyo’s Biggest Secret?

Ueno may be best known for being home to Japan’s oldest zoo, the Ameyoko shopping street, and one of Tokyo’s most popular hanami spots: Ueno Park. But did you know that, beyond the bustling streets and lively crowds, this area has a serene and quiet side? (Japan by Food)

Japan faces overtourism crisis as record numbers visit

A record 37 million people visited Japan in 2024, six times the number from twenty years ago. While the surge is a boon for many businesses, it has sparked a debate about overtourism, amid reports of overcrowding and complaints that some foreign visitors are not adhering to the country’s rules and customs. (FRANCE 24 English)

Unusual Way to Get from Narita to Haneda (But Worth It)

Tired of the usual Narita to Haneda transfer? In this video, I'm sharing an unusual but amazing way to get from Narita (NRT) to Haneda (HND) with breathtaking views of Mt. Fuji. This scenic route is worth the extra time. (Solo Travel Japan)