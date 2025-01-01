Fukuoka to Shelter 47,000 Okinawa Residents if Taiwan Conflict Erupts

FUKUOKA, Feb 18 (News On Japan) - Fukuoka Prefecture announced on Monday a plan to accommodate evacuees from Okinawa in the event of a Taiwan-related contingency. Under the plan, seven cities, including Fukuoka City, will serve as temporary shelters.

The national government has outlined an evacuation strategy for residents of the Sakishima Islands in Okinawa, relocating them to Kyushu and Yamaguchi prefectures in case of an emergency. Each prefecture is preparing its own arrangements based on this policy.

According to Fukuoka Prefecture’s newly disclosed plan, approximately 27,000 people from Ishigaki City and 20,000 from Miyakojima City—a total of 47,397 evacuees—would be received during the initial month.

The distribution of evacuees would be as follows: Fukuoka City is set to accommodate about 27,000 people, Kitakyushu City around 12,000, and five other cities—Kurume, Iizuka, Ōmuta, Asakura, and Tagawa—a combined total of 8,000 people.

Initially, evacuees will be housed in hotels and other temporary accommodations before being moved to public housing. However, Fukuoka Prefecture has stated that it will coordinate with the national government regarding special care for those with medical needs and financial support for accommodation costs.

Source: FBS