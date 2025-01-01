Snow Disrupts Roads and Rail in Central Japan

Feb 19 (News On Japan) - Heavy snowfall continued across central Japan on February 19th, particularly affecting Gifu and Mie prefectures, as a powerful cold wave gripped the region. The New Meishin Expressway in Mie Prefecture saw significant congestion when a truck stalled on the main lane, leading to a traffic backup.

Snowfall persisted in the Tokai region for a second consecutive day, particularly in the mountainous areas of Gifu. As of 5 a.m., snow accumulation had reached 255 centimeters in Shirakawa Village, 203 centimeters in Kawai, Hida City, 18 centimeters in Inabe, Mie Prefecture, and 14 centimeters in Sekigahara, Gifu Prefecture.

Near Kameyama West Junction on the New Meishin Expressway in Kameyama City, Mie Prefecture, an icy road surface caused a large truck to come to a halt. Five following vehicles also stopped, resulting in a traffic jam stretching up to two kilometers.

As of 11:30 a.m., sections of the New Meishin Expressway between Yokkaichi Junction and Kameyama West Junction remained closed, as well as parts of the Tokai-Kanjo Expressway between Shin-Yokkaichi Junction and Ohyasu Interchange.

The snowfall also impacted rail services. The Tokaido Shinkansen experienced minor delays of about 10 minutes on trains departing from Nagoya toward Tokyo.

The heavy snow warning for northern Mie Prefecture has been lifted, but snowfall is expected to continue across the Tokai region. By 6 a.m. on February 20th, projected snowfall could reach up to 50 centimeters in mountainous areas of Gifu, 20 centimeters in lowland areas, and 25 centimeters in Mie. The Meteorological Agency has urged caution regarding heavy snowfall and icy road conditions.

Source: 東海テレビ NEWS ONE