Foreign Workers Transform Japan's Tourism Industry

Nagano, Feb 20 (News On Japan) - Hakuba Village in Nagano Prefecture has become one of Japan’s leading resort destinations, drawing approximately 250,000 foreign visitors each year. Walking through the town, one can see multilingual signs at train stations and restaurants, evidence of the efforts being made to accommodate international travelers.

At Hakuba Happo-One Ski Resort, large numbers of foreign visitors can be seen skiing and snowboarding, drawn by the region’s renowned powder snow. According to tourism statistics from 2023, the number of foreign visitors has continued to grow, with many tourists also enjoying the region’s traditional Japanese restaurants and winter attractions. The combination of abundant snow and an authentic cultural experience has made Hakuba a major draw for international travelers.

Ensuring the safety of visitors is a top priority at the ski resort. Before the slopes open at 8 a.m., ski patrol teams inspect the courses, making sure boundary markers and safety ropes are correctly placed. To mitigate avalanche risks, the patrol teams conduct controlled explosions to clear accumulated snow. Among them is 22-year-old Alisa from Australia, who came to work at the resort in December. She had heard from a friend about the opportunity and decided to join the patrol team for the winter season. When she spotted tourists skiing on a closed slope, she promptly warned them that the lane was off-limits for safety reasons, emphasizing that injuries in such areas could put rescue teams at risk. She is part of a growing trend of seasonal foreign workers in Hakuba, with the village estimating that around 1,000 foreign workers are employed during the winter months.

The increasing number of foreign tourists has led local hotels to hire more English-speaking staff. Hakuba Mominoki Hotel has been actively recruiting international employees to better serve its growing number of foreign guests. Rina Virginia, a 21-year-old Indonesian university student, arrived in Japan in July 2024 and now works at the hotel's restaurant reception. She is studying Japanese at university and sees her job as an opportunity to gain practical experience while improving her language skills. Her role involves confirming reservations and assisting guests, who are now predominantly foreign travelers.

The proportion of foreign guests at the hotel has surged to about 90%, a 1.5-fold increase from the previous year. To keep up with demand, the hotel has expanded its international workforce, now employing staff from nine different countries, including the United States and Russia. Rina, like many of her colleagues, lives in a dormitory provided by the hotel. Her monthly salary is around 200,000 yen, while her dormitory costs 9,000 yen, including utilities. She chose to work in Hakuba not only for the job opportunity but also to immerse herself in a multicultural environment and learn languages beyond Japanese. Despite these efforts, the hotel still faces staffing shortages, with the management considering expanding dormitory facilities to accommodate more employees.

As night falls over Hakuba, the town remains lively with foreign visitors enjoying its restaurants and nightlife. At Mark Matsuoka Grill Hakuba, known for its high-quality Wagyu beef, nearly all customers were from overseas. A tourist from the United States mentioned that he decided to visit the restaurant after seeing many people heading inside while walking around town, eager to try Japanese Wagyu. The scene reflects how international tourism is reshaping the local economy, with businesses adapting to the growing influx of foreign guests.

